Fort Bend ISD Superintendent & Board Update

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will provide updates from Fort Bend ISD with Dr. Christie Whitbeck and Board President, Mr. Dave Rosenthal. This session, moderated by Jim Rice, FBCC Education Division Chair, will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Fort Bend Chamber office, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77478 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. This event is generously sponsored by AUTOARCH Architects, Dearborn & Creggs, and Jamail & Smith Construction.

Join us as Dr. Whitbeck and Mr. Rosenthal speak on the many successes of Fort Bend ISD as well as their vision for the district. Learn about what their leadership is doing to navigate such a large and diverse school district and how they are equipping students for the future.

Event registration and sponsorship opportunities are open for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Event Sponsor – $500, includes company logo on event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, logo branding on Zoom registration link and confirmation email, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. The event is $25 for an Individual Member Reservation and $40 for At-the-Door registration. The Zoom link will be sent to participants joining via that platform the day before the event. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here . Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org .

The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Jim Rice, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.