Cinco Ranch Branch Library Offers Weekly In-Person Family Story Time In January

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present in-person Family Story Time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, starting January 4, in the Meeting Room of the library.

During Family Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

The schedule of Family Story Time activities is as follows:

Tuesdays at 10:15 am;

Wednesdays at 10:15 and 11:30 am;

Thursdays at 10:15 and 11:30 am.

Each week has a different theme. The themes for January include: Clocks & Calendars, Arctic Animals, Bed Time, and Dance Party.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library at 281-395-1311 or the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.

The Cinco Ranch Branch Library is located at 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy.