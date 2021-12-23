Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Book Club To Discuss The Stationery Shop In January

The next meeting of the Night Readers Book Club will take place in-person on Monday, January 10, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear. The book to be discussed is The Stationery Shop, a novel written by Marjan Kamali.

Anyone interested in meeting with other readers who share the same love for literature and lively discussion is invited to attend. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ) or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).