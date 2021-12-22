Reduce the Spread of COVID and Celebrate Safely This Holiday Season

16- and 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot

Brighten this Christmas and holiday season by making the safety of your family and friends a priority. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) encourages residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots when eligible. Now, fully vaccinated 16- and 17-year-olds qualify for booster shots .

As of December 19, 2021, there are 596,060 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Houston and Harris County. Last Tuesday, December 14, 2021, there were 483 new cases , the highest single-day total in more than two months. Getting your vaccine and booster shot is vital due to the holiday season and the Omicron variant. HCPH announced the first known Omicron case in Harris County and Texas earlier this month.

The best way to stay safe while gathering with loved ones is to get vaccinated – including children of five years of age and older – or get a booster when you’re eligible. Below are some recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to safely celebrate the holidays :

Wear a mask to help protect yourself and others.

Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Consider using a rapid test before attending a gathering to prevent spread to others.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer.

Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. To register for a vaccine or booster shot, please visit vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787.