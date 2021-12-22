This January, in recognition of National Blood Donor Month, Katy ISD and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center have partnered to host a Blood Drive Challenge! The Challenge will take place at Legacy Stadium on January 3rd and 4th from 1:00-7:00 p.m. All students, parents, staff and community members are invited to come out and give back, should you be in the position to so.

When donating blood, make sure to credit your campus or any Katy ISD school, at the time of donation! Outcomes for campuses that choose to participate in the Challenge will be shared at the close of the event.

Appointments for the January 3rd and 4th blood drive at Legacy Stadium are recommended and can be made at the QR code or web address below.

https://www.giveblood.org/donate/find-a-location/community-blood-drives/katy-isd-blood-drive-challenge/

Happy holidays!

Katy ISD