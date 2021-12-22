Harris County Reports First COVID-19 Omicron Variant-Related Death

Unvaccinated man with underlying health conditions had tested positive for the Omicron variant

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reporting the first COVID-19 Omicron-variant-associated death in the County.

The death reported this afternoon was of a man between the ages of 50-60 years old who was unvaccinated and had been infected with COVID-19 previously. The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family, and we extend our deepest sympathies,” said Barbie Robinson, HCPH Executive Director. “This is a reminder of the severity of COVID-19 and its variants. We urge all residents who qualify to get vaccinated and get their booster shot if they have not already.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported that the Omicron variant is widespread. There is still a lot of unknown information about the Omicron variant, though this case has been confirmed through additional testing that may not reflect the total number of cases in our community.

Variants are mutations or changes to the genes of the original virus and there are currently several notable COVID-19 variants in the U.S. The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa in November 2021 and currently is a concern for public health.

HCPH recommends all individuals five years and older get vaccinated as soon as possible. To be protected against all current COVID-19 variants, including Omicron, individuals must be fully vaccinated and get a booster shot when they are eligible. Being vaccinated provides the best protection from developing complications or death resulting from COVID-19.