Comptroller’s Office Accepting Match the Promise Scholarship Applications Through Dec. 31

Comptroller Glenn Hegar today reminded Texans that the deadline to apply for Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ scholarship awards is Dec. 31, 2021. Applicants can use our new online application system or download an application form and mail it in.

Match the Promise scholarship awards are available for fifth through ninth graders:

who are beneficiaries of a Texas Tuition Promise Fund ® (TTPF) account, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan;

(TTPF) account, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan; whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less; and

who are Texas residents and the dependents, for tax purposes, of Texas residents.

Families who do not have a TTPF account can find information about establishing one at MatchThePromise.org , or they can call 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570.

The Match the Promise Foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller’s office, offers these competitive matching scholarships to encourage Texas families to save for college. Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today’s prices, while top-scoring recipients also can receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $2,000 at today’s prices.

“Match the Promise scholarships reflect our belief in the importance of higher education and can help young Texans get ready for success,” Hegar said. “And the prepaid college tuition plan could be a great way to help families save for their children’s higher education.”

To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients have until Aug. 31, 2022, to meet the contribution requirements of the scholarship program.

Match the Promise is funded by individuals who have donated the cash value of property held in the state’s unclaimed property program, as well as by donations from individuals, businesses and organizations and by state employees through the State Employee Charitable Campaign. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt public charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions from Texans.