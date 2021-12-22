Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Offers Weekly In-Person Family Story Time In January

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library will present weekly, in-person Family Story Time at 10:30 am, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting January 4, in the Meeting Room of the library.

During Family Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

Each week has a different theme. The schedule for January is as follows:

January 4 and 5 – Snow Much Fun!

January 11 and 12 – Teddy Bears

January 18 and 19 – Things That Pop!

January 25 and 26 – Let’s Go on a Safari

Materials for these programs are made possible by the generous support of the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

The Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library is located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.