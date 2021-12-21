CubeSat Cameras: High-Accuracy and Low-Cost

CubeSat cameras are increasingly becoming popular in the past few years. We’ve put together insightful information to get you started in the right direction! Let’s learn how you can get high accuracy at a low cost.

Before understanding what is CubeSat camera, let us learn a few things about CubeSat satellites. These are miniaturized-sized satellites that have been used to hover in the low Earth orbit for roughly 15 years. However, these satellites have become so advanced that they are used for outer space missions as well.

These satellites were first fitted with the CubeSat camera modules, and they handled lower Earth orbit missions like remote sensing and communications. However, the first pair of cameras flew to Mars in 2018; today, CubeSat cameras and satellites are considered for missions to the moon and as far as Jupiter.

In most cases, these satellites are no larger than 4-inches on all sides. However, the size of the satellites will also depend on the type of the mission.

What Are Some Benefits Of CubeSat Cameras?

CubeSat satellites reduce the launch of the cost. The reason is that the satellites do not weigh much, which means not much fuel is needed to lift them. In most cases, these satellites share the same rocket used by larger satellites, making it possible to get to space.

Since the overall cost of the camera and satellite is low, they are designed to last only for a few weeks or months before falling back into the atmosphere and/or ceasing operations.

Why Does The Size Of The CubeSat Satellite Matter?

In the case of artificial satellites, they come in a wide range of sizes; while you can hold some in your hand, others can be as large as a school bus. The costs and the dimensions are determined mainly by the type of the instruments (also known as payloads). The mission’s complexity also counted a lot.

In the past few years, satellites have become smaller for many reasons, thanks to the miniaturization of space technologies. One of these reasons is the cost associated with the launch and assembly.

Remote Sensing Via CubeSat Satellites

Thanks to the comparatively low costs, scientists can now send several satellites with similar or identical instruments. This is one of the many benefits of CubeSat cameras; these cameras are often used to remote sensing the earth’s atmosphere and surface. Instead of being fixated on one region of the planet, the CubeSat camera resolution can now capture various regions at varying times.

Of course, not all remote sensing satellites by CubeSat are fitted with cameras. For instance, NASA deployed a greenhouse-gas-measuring instrument on such a machine. This device updated the decades-old technique for measuring the radiation that is being emitted from gases.

Sun Sensors On The Space Market

Sun sensors systems are becoming more critical in the CubeSat cameras and space industry. This technology provides better precision control, agility, and maneuverability for the smallest satellite. It’s an ongoing trend in the space sector because it offers improved control and performance.

These sun sensor devices function as the satellite’s navigational system and will determine the sun’s position and direction relative to the satellite’s position. By providing two-axis information of the satellite’s orientation, the attitude of the spacecraft is also determined.

Of course, the sun sensor will not function during the eclipse period of the orbit. This technology is also utilized for solar array pointing, which is about photovoltaic energy collection systems. It’s how the CubeSat camera works as well as the sun sensors on these satellites.

What Are Some Of The Best Cameras For CubeSat Satellites?

Some of the best cameras for CubeSat satellites include:

iSIM-90

This is the most compact and lightest optical payload of the iSIM family. This design allows the camera to be fitted to the 12U/16U CubeSat satellites. This camera can easily achieve a GSD of less than 2m from an altitude of 500kms. Additionally, this camera does not weigh more than 6kgs.

iSIM-170

Yet another great product by the iSIM family, the iSIM-170 weighs roughly around 15kgs. It provides a sub-meter resolution from an altitude of roughly 500kms. When you look at the payload, it will include CMOS matrix detectors and optical front-end; the electronics sub-systems help in payload control and management.

Caiman Imager

It’s a fantastic multispectral camera that is perfect for integration with CubeSat satellites larger than 6U. With a swath length of 12kms, this camera has an operating voltage of 5V DC and weighs roughly around 1.8kgs.

Chameleon Imager

This is a hyper-spectral or multispectral camera that can be integrated with CubeSats larger than 3U. It boasts the best electronics that will ensure a smooth flight. With 5V DC operating temperature, this camera weighs 1.6kgs and comes with features like downlink options and customizable onboard storage.

TriScape100

TriScape100 is an amazing RGB camera that is mainly used for earth observation applications. It boasts a 12.6MP CMOS imaging sensor that has an RGB filter. This camera provides imaging with a frame rate of roughly 150FHD frames per second.

Final Thoughts

Today, CubeSats are no longer just an academic project – they are now used for various other purposes in the space industry. Several companies are working hard to develop and launch this technology. When people think of satellites in the immediate future, they will no longer think of a clunky and massive spacecraft but a small one that their hands can hold.