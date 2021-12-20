If you have ever felt frustrated, weak, or pained because of anxiety, you’re not alone. Many people today have quit their jobs, and some feel the need to be alone. This results from anxiety. You may have tried thinking of using CBD to help with your anxiety, but you need to be sure it can help. So, can CBD oil help relieve anxiety?

There are varieties of benefits in CBD oil, and one of them is helping with anxiety disorders. Research in 2011, 2015, 2017, and 2019 shows that CBD oil works excellently for various anxiety disorders.

This article will educate you on what CBD oil is, the causes of anxiety disorders, and CBD treatable anxiety disorders. Also, you learn about the applicable dosage and side effects of CBD oil.

What is CBD oil?

CBD is also known as Cannabidiol. They get extracted from Cannabis Sativa plants like hemp and marijuana. CBD is not psychoactive when they extract it from hemp and not marijuana. This is because there is a higher level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in marijuana.

THC handles the intoxication in CBD. CBD oil is legal and safe to use unless the manufacturers haven’t completed its authentication test.

How to Use CBD For Anxiety?

Anxiety disorders can get worse if you don’t treat them the right way. The ways to use CBD vary depending on the person and product type. Some people may realize that one method works best for them. Also, the product type determines the method of administration. Here are some CBD products and the methods you can use them.

CBD oils and tinctures: It comes in bottles with droppers, making it easy to take. Furthermore, the packaging makes dosage measuring effortless.

It comes in bottles with droppers, making it easy to take. Furthermore, the packaging makes dosage measuring effortless. CBD capsules: This product comes either in tablets or soft gels, and you can take it individually. It is also easy to measure the dose because they manufacture each capsule with specific milligrams.

This product comes either in tablets or soft gels, and you can take it individually. It is also easy to measure the dose because they manufacture each capsule with specific milligrams. CBD gummies: They come in chewable form. It mostly has a fruit flavor and is sweet. You can easily take them anywhere because of their chewable nature.

They come in chewable form. It mostly has a fruit flavor and is sweet. You can easily take them anywhere because of their chewable nature. CBD vapes: This heats CBD oil to breathable vapor. So, you can take it by breathing in the vapor that comes out of it.

This heats CBD oil to breathable vapor. So, you can take it by breathing in the vapor that comes out of it. CBD sprays: They normally come in bottles with nozzles to enable you to spray them in your mouth. Although it is easy to take, it also has a complicated way of measuring the dosage. As a result, you might take too much of it or too little in your mouth.

They normally come in bottles with nozzles to enable you to spray them in your mouth. Although it is easy to take, it also has a complicated way of measuring the dosage. As a result, you might take too much of it or too little in your mouth. CBD creams and gels: This set works for the skin. Apply them to your skin, and it works just fine.

What Causes Anxiety Disorders?

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation has reported that most anxiety disorders result from environmental and genetic factors, and they include:

Financial disturbance: When finance becomes an issue for someone, they get distressed, leading to anxiety.

When finance becomes an issue for someone, they get distressed, leading to anxiety. Divorce/disassociation: Some people get so attached to others that it creates trauma, resulting in anxiety when they leave.

Some people get so attached to others that it creates trauma, resulting in anxiety when they leave. Being stressed as an adult or a child: Stress creates room for anxiety. Excess stress can even lead to loss of life.

Stress creates room for anxiety. Excess stress can even lead to loss of life. Family history of anxiety disorders: Anxiety disorders can run through generations. We advise you do a background check on your partner on anxiety before marriage. It is to avoid passing it on to your children.

Anxiety disorders can run through generations. We advise you do a background check on your partner on anxiety before marriage. It is to avoid passing it on to your children. Losing a loved one: When you lose someone close to you, it is traumatizing. Some people overthink and get depressed, and this can cause anxiety disorder.

When you lose someone close to you, it is traumatizing. Some people overthink and get depressed, and this can cause anxiety disorder. Increased cortisol level: The increment of your adrenal-cortex hormone level might sound like a good thing to you. But, it is dangerous because it leads to anxiety disorder.

Can CBD Oil Help Relieve Anxiety?

CBD oil can help relieve anxiety by increasing the serotonin level in the brain. You can treat low serotonin conventionally with Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI). However, you can cure it or sometimes manage it with CBD. However, we advise against self-medicating with CBD products. Instead, you should seek your doctor’s attention before taking it.

Body receptors are chemical structures that are protein-based. They connect to cells in the body and communicate with several stimuli. For example, CBD communicates with the receptors of CB1 and CB2. You can find these receptors in the peripheral nervous system and the central nervous system.

CBD can affect the CB1 receptors in the brain; it can also affect changes in the serotonin signals. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter vital to your mental health. When you don’t have enough serotonin, you’re likely to have an anxiety disorder. Based on research, people who get depressed mostly exhibit low serotonin. So, CBD oil works well for anxiety.

CBD for Generalized Anxiety

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reported that CBD reduces stress in some animals. They observed their study subjects and figured that the sign of anxiety in them had reduced. Also, symptoms of anxiety, like heart rate increment, got better.

From 2011 to 2019, they conducted a series of tests on humans to test the potency of CBD oil, and it has proven to be effective. Out of the large number of people tested on, only three people had CBD oil side effects. So, you can take CBD oil for anxiety relief.

CBD for Anxiety and Depression

Scientists tested the effects of different doses of CBD oil on over 390 patients with different diseases in 2020. People with anxiety and depression issues saw a notable improvement in their bodies. Also, they had the strength to carry out their day-to-day activities, and there was a noticeable level of stress reduction in the patients. So, you can take the best CBD oil for anxiety from a trusted source.

CBD for PTSD And Phobia Therapy

Research in 2019 shows that when people take CBD orally with psychiatric care, their posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms reduce. In addition, other researchers said that CBD, when you take it with THC, reduces PTSD symptoms.

CBD Oil Dosage for anxiety

CBD does not have a fixed dose for anxiety. However, researchers say 300mg to 600mg can reduce anxiety in patients suffering from a social anxiety disorder. They still need to carry out more research for this purpose.

Benefits of CBD oil

CBD oil is beneficial in various ways, and they include

Reduction of mental health issues symptoms. Containing neuroprotective properties. Remove symptoms associated with cancer. Healthy heart benefits. Reduction of pain. Relieved anxiety depression.

There are other benefits associated with CBD oil, but these are the most common of all.

Side effects and risks of CBD oil

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not regulated CBD as a treatment for mental health issues and anxiety. So, you should be very careful when you are purchasing a CBD product. A review in 2019 confirms that people can consume 1500mg of CBD comfortably. But, there are side effects regarding CBD consumption, and they include:

Reduction of appetite Drowsiness Fatigue Dry mouth Low blood pressure Vomiting Nausea

Other side effects may occur, but these are the most frequent.

The Bottom Line

So, from what we have seen, the question can CBD oil help relieve anxiety? Although the FDA does not approve CBD oil to be the treatment, other researchers have confirmed that it works well for anxiety. But you have to be careful about buying a CBD product.

On this note, we advise you to see your doctor to recommend a CBD product. It is to ensure your abstinence from any side effects associated with CBD.