What are Airsoft BB guns?

It is a joy to squeeze the trigger of a real gun. This also applies when we shoot static targets or play with friends while using Airsoft BB guns. It is now a trending hobby amongst gun collectors, military enthusiasts, and airsoft gun hobbyists.

Playing with Airsoft BB guns teaches us a few things about handling a gun. First, you aim the sight and squeeze. We then watch in wonder where our BB shots will go, will it hit the target or not? However, not all people are fully aware of what a BB gun is all about.

What is an Airsoft BB Gun?

During our childhood years, we liked playing rough while trying to imitate the action scenes of our favorite movie or TV show heroes. One common thing with children or people of all ages is curiosity about guns. We’ve all probably enjoyed playing with Airsoft guns and air rifles as kids.

There is still confusion about many toy guns that shoot light projectiles. You might even be wondering What is the difference between an airsoft gun and an airsoft bb gun? We both want to get clarity and identify the different features of both guns. Let’s just say we will do this out of general curiosity.

An Airsoft BB gun is a replica or model of real-life firearms. It uses an air compression system that prepares either a plastic/lead round to be fired from its barrel. Airsoft BB guns come in many forms. A modern airsoft BB gun can either be a pistol, submachine gun (SMG), assault rifle, or heavy machine gun (HMG). You can have a variety of Airsoft BB guns for your collection given you follow rules and regulations. Some countries even require a permit.

Traditional Airsoft BB guns are both pistols and rifles that do not imitate the structure of realistic guns. However, as time goes by, many people enjoy playing with real-life replicas of guns we see in films and TV shows. It is why playing airsoft is an enjoyable hobby for many people. The hobby is close to cosplaying while letting you spray your enemies with plastic BB rounds.

Airsoft BB Guns differ from airsoft guns since the latter fire lightweight BB rounds measuring 5-6mm. The Airsoft/Air gun uses metal/lead bullets which can be used for target shooting or shooting down birds and small wild creatures. An air gun can potentially be deadlier than an airsoft BB gun since it uses heavier rounds, a powerful air compression system, and features a much higher FPS.

Features of a Modern Airsoft BB Gun

We will show you some unique features of the modern-day airsoft BB gun. These guns are not lethal yet they can still cause pain, scratches, and small wounds. We recommend wearing eye protection and light body armor while playing with Airsoft BB guns.

Structure

The structure of a modern Airsoft BB gun can be as realistic as they get. However, there are many types of systems used to launch BB pellets. Some models use the traditional spring-bolt assembly. Today, the prevalent models of BB guns are air-compressed guns that use CO2 cartridges. On the other hand, we also have automatic BB guns that use a gear assembly and dynamo motors for launching BB pellets towards an intended target.

Appearance

As we have discussed, some airsoft BB guns imitate the outward structure of modern firearms. On a positive note, many modern guns feature ergonomic traits and assemblies. Applying them to Airsoft BB guns not only emulates realism but also helps with giving manufacturers a basic platform to work with rather than creating their own designs.

Weight

The weight of some airsoft BB guns varies with the materials they are composed of. Some airsoft BB guns that imitate sniper and hunting rifles are built with light composites, plastic, and a simple spring-based mechanism. However, on many assault rifle designs, they are made of metal and plastic structures that make them heavier than other air guns.

Fire Rate

When we say Fire Rate, it is the rate from which an airsoft gun launches a number of BBs per second. Many airsoft BB guns make use of internal electronic components, such as dynamos and a gear unit. This helps the whole structure of the gun to fire multiple BBs with one squeeze of a trigger.

Conclusion

Airsoft BB guns are fun to play with. We recommend inviting your friends and family to join you in some type of match. An airsoft BB gun works to launch plastic BB rounds measuring either 5-6mm. There are different types of airsoft BB guns whose internal components vary for launching BB pellets on your target.