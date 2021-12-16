Sen. Cruz Opposes Debt Ceiling Increase

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the Senate’s vote for a debt ceiling increase:

“Our national debt is $28.9 trillion, and today Senate Democrats voted to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion, the single largest increase ever enacted by Congress. At the same time, President Biden and the Democrats are hell bent on ramming through their radical Build Back Broke agenda to spend trillions of dollars more on socialist priorities, which will drive inflation even higher and make it more expensive for hard working families to put food on their table, gas up their cars, and heat their homes. Americans could not have asked for a worse gift for Christmas.”