Rustika Café and Bakery Executes Franchise Deal to Bring Scratch-Made Favorites to Katy

Popular family-owned café and bake shoppe to open first Katy location in May 2022

Rustika Café and Bakery is bringing its delicious, time-tested recipes prepared fresh using high-quality ingredients with a unique international flair to Katy!

The family-owned and operated café and bakery today announced it has signed a franchise development agreement with Olabode “Victor” Ajayi. Rustika Café and Bakery will bring “Houston’s best cakes,” handmade pastries, treats, breakfast and lunch to the Katy community in May 2022. Featuring Jewish-Mexican fusion favorites and a gourmet bakery, Rustika Café and Bakery will soon be the new go-to destination for the Katy community to grab a cup of coffee, work remotely, host a meeting, have breakfast with family or enjoy a relaxing lunch.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Victor and bring our one-of-a-kind flavors to Katy,” said Rustika Café and Bakery Founder Francis Reznick. “Victor is one of the hardest working people I have ever met and has an incredibly positive attitude. We know that with his dedicated work ethic, Rustika Café and Bakery will become a staple in the community. We can’t wait to open this new location and expand our brand across our beloved hometown of Houston.”

Ajayi is a Nigerian-born Katy resident with a passion for making people smile. He was first introduced to the restaurant industry when he worked at McDonald’s in 2005 and gained experience in food quality, facility upkeep, people management and, most importantly, great customer service. Now, Ajayi chose one of his favorite spots in Houston as his first restaurant to open — Rustika.

“Rustika Café and Bakery is an experience unlike any other,” Ajayi said. “Rustika doesn’t just serve the best handmade food you’ll find – it leaves joy in your heart. Every guest will experience welcoming smiles as they walk in, courteous and professional staff and delicious treats with every visit. I have been a customer at Rustika Café and Bakery since 2015 and have become so passionate about the brand that I decided to open my own franchise location! I look forward to introducing Rustika Café and Bakery’s unique culinary experience to Katy and to opening more franchises soon.”

When Rustika opens its doors in Katy, it will be the fifth in the greater Houston area. Inspired by cultural culinary experiences from across the globe that span generations, Rustika Café and Bakery serves delicious Jewish-Mexican fusion favorites such as Chilaquiles, Migas and Matzah Ball Soup, along with the traditional omelets, sandwiches, salads and more. Plus, guests can indulge in decadent cakes, cookies, pies, desserts and pastries as the perfect treat after – or maybe even before – a great meal.

Rustika Café and Bakery specializes in all-natural, preservative-free, handmade cakes that are perfect for any occasion. The bakery’s talented cake artists create beautiful, tasty edible masterpieces daily that are the perfect centerpieces for birthdays, baby showers, wedding showers, graduations, weddings and more.