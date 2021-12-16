Navigating the Market: Best CBD E-liquid in the UK!

CBD e-liquids, often referred to as marijuana e-liquids or weed flavored e-liquids by some retailers in the UK, are similar to ordinary e-liquids that you vape using a vaping device. The only difference is that instead of containing nicotine or other flavorings, a CBD e-liquid contains moderate amounts of medicinal cannabis or CBD which is known for its various health benefits along with natural terpenes for flavoring.

Like ordinary e-liquids, CBD e-liquids maintain the same composition of a PG/VG, but with the exception of hemp extracts being dissolved into this mixture instead of nicotine.

The ratio of PG to VG is what’s responsible for the type of vaping experience you’ll get (more VG = more clouds, more PG = more flavor, but with a little harshness in your throat).

Most CBD e-liquids contain terpenes so as to give a weed inspired flavor to the e-liquid (or to make it taste more like the real thing!) Terpenes are responsible for giving any plant its smell and flavor and so are not specific to cannabis. This makes a welcome, more natural change from the often synthetic or artificial flavorings added to e liquids.

Although being derived from the cannabis plant, natural terpenes are totally legal and do not make you high. Instead, they are believed to enhance the effects of the CBD in what is known as the Entourage Effect, by combining and activating other minor cannabinoids that naturally occur in all cannabis plants.

Now, CBD e-liquids are not the only type of cannabis vape juices that you can vape. While CBD e-liquids are generally low-strength with up to 10% of CBD content, there are other high-strength vape oils that are 55-65% CBD known as CBD Vape oils, which is not to be confused with CBD e-liquids.

Although, there are many places around the world where both the terms are interchanged – this is incorrect. CBD vape oils tend to be purer than CBD e-liquids as they do not contain any PG/VG base for dilution. A CBD vape oil is nothing but pure hemp extract and natural terpenes for flavoring. And hence, they’re thicker and require a specific vaping device called a CBD vape pen that is more powerful to be able to heat-up and activate the thicker CBD vape oils.

While CBD vape oils are suitable for those who want immediate effects in desperate situations such as a sudden anxiety attack, CBD e-liquids are perfect for those who want milder effects and vape more often.

What’s more is that they can be vaped using any traditional vaping device and do not need a special CBD vape pen as is the case with CBD vape oils.

Besides, in the UK where THC- the main psychoactive compound of cannabis is not allowed, CBD e-liquids are even safer as they’d only deliver the curative effects and not the high associated with the THC.

So when you’re out looking for CBD e-liquids, make sure to read the product label so as to find the source of the hemp extracts, the concentration of CBD, as well the ratio of PG to VG depending on your personal needs. You may also check for terpenes to make sure they’re natural.

(Tip: The easiest way to find the best CBD e-liquid is to check for any inconsistency or visible particles. The best quality would appear crystal clear with no sign of unmixed particles.)

Keep these things in mind, and I’m sure you’d be able to get the best CBD e-liquid in the UK in no time for a safe and sound CBD experience.