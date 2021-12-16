Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Debuts Winter Margherita, Margarita Menu

The restaurant will introduce a creative take on classic flavors just in time for the holidays

Treat your tastebuds this holiday season with Grimaldi’s new Margherita, Margarita menu. Featuring a creative pairing of two classics, the menu headliners include Grimaldi’s Margherita Pizza and seasonal Margarita cocktail flavors such as Black Cherry and Peach, in addition to a new seasonal salad and festive cheesecake choices.

The full Margherita, Margarita menu includes:

Margherita Pizza : Grimaldi’s traditional coal brick-oven pizza with extra Famous Sauce and fresh basil.

Arugula Sunset Salad: Arugula, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, and Red Onions tossed in a Black Cherry Vinaigrette and topped with bacon, Feta and dried cherries.

Black Cherry Cheesecake: Black cherry cheesecake with Oreo® Cookie crust, topped with whipped cream and dried cherries.

Reese's® Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake: Creamy vanilla cheesecake filled with chunks of Reese's® Peanut Butter Cup, served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Black Cherry Margarita: Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Monin black cherry purée and lime juice shaken and served over ice with a Luxardo cherry and a salted rim.

Peach Margarita: 1800 Silver Tequila, Monin peach purée, Cointreau and fresh lime juice shaken and served over ice with diced peaches and a salted rim.

The menu is available for dine-in and takeout now through March 7, 2022 at Grimaldi’s locations nationwide excluding the historic 1 Front Street, Brooklyn, NY and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go locations, and with a limited menu at Fort Meyers, FL and South Carolina locations.