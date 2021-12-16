Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Debuts Winter Margherita, Margarita Menu

The restaurant will introduce a creative take on classic flavors just in time for the holidays
Treat your tastebuds this holiday season with Grimaldi’s new Margherita, Margarita menu. Featuring a creative pairing of two classics, the menu headliners include Grimaldi’s Margherita Pizza and seasonal Margarita cocktail flavors such as Black Cherry and Peach, in addition to a new seasonal salad and festive cheesecake choices.
The full Margherita, Margarita menu includes:
- Margherita Pizza: Grimaldi’s traditional coal brick-oven pizza with extra Famous Sauce and fresh basil.
- Arugula Sunset Salad: Arugula, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, and Red Onions tossed in a Black Cherry Vinaigrette and topped with bacon, Feta and dried cherries.
- Black Cherry Cheesecake: Black cherry cheesecake with Oreo® Cookie crust, topped with whipped cream and dried cherries.
- Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake: Creamy vanilla cheesecake filled with chunks of Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup, served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
- Black Cherry Margarita: Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Monin black cherry purée and lime juice shaken and served over ice with a Luxardo cherry and a salted rim.
- Peach Margarita: 1800 Silver Tequila, Monin peach purée, Cointreau and fresh lime juice shaken and served over ice with diced peaches and a salted rim.
The menu is available for dine-in and takeout now through March 7, 2022 at Grimaldi’s locations nationwide excluding the historic 1 Front Street, Brooklyn, NY and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go locations, and with a limited menu at Fort Meyers, FL and South Carolina locations.
In addition to Grimaldi’s seasonal selections, guests can also give and get the gift of pizza, thanks to the return of Grimaldi’s annual bonus card promotion. Now through December 31, guests who purchase a $50 gift card will receive a $10 bonus card and guests who purchase a $100 gift card will receive a $20 bonus card. Not valid at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go locations or in NJ or NY, except for 1 Front St, Brooklyn.