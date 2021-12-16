DSers Review: Is It the Best Oberlo Alternative for Shopify Dropshipping?

When talking about Shopify dropshiping, two dropshipping apps on Shopify come to my mind: DSers and Oberlo. They are the most popular and powerful tools to help dropshippers deal with their business on Shopify. It’s worth mentioning that DSers also give support to WooCommerce and Wix dropshippers. Except this, I will focus on the Shopify version of DSers and compare it with Oberlo when necessary in this article.

What is Shopify Dropshipping?

I’m sure that you all know what is Shopify. But have you ever heard of Shopify dropshipping? Nowadays, it is not a secret to sell online with Shopify store for profits. However, some succeed while most fail to earn money but lost the investment. Dropshipping is the business model that requires a very small investment. You even don’t need to stock any products to run your Shopify store. You only edit and publish the products online to your store then contact the suppliers of those products to ship orders from your customers.

That’s simple but not that easy as you may imagine. For example, your supplier has no stock to ship your order but you don’t know that and keep the product live on your shop; when thousands of orders swarm into your backend, how can you process them in a short period to keep your customer happy with fast shipping service? That’s why you need a dropshipping tool like DSers to help you manage your stores and orders.

What is DSers?

DSers is the most used dropshipping tool on Shopify app store at the 5-star rating. When you search for dropshipping on Shopify app store, DSers ranks the top 1 with 4800+ positive reviews. In the search result page, you can also find Oberlo in the second line with 2400+ user reviews at the 4.3-star rating. For the price and plan, DSers has a permanent free plan for beginners with the maximum product list 3000, which totally suits your need for a small business as a beginner. While Oberlo gives 500 products list limitation for free users.

DSers offers dozons of useful features like bulk order placement, automatic order sync, supplier optimizer, auto-pricing, and etc. Let’s take a look at their highlighted features and see how they work to help you automate your dropshipping work.

Bulk Order Placement

Whitelisted by AliExpress, DSers, with the official integration, enables you to place unlimited orders to AliExpress by selecting 100s orders each time in bulk and submitting to your suppliers.

Automatic Order Sync

With DSers, your orders on Shopify will be automatically synced to the awaiting order list in the dashboard. You only need to place them to your suppliers in batch and pay them, then your suppliers will fulfill those orders to your customers.

Supplier Optimizer

How to find the suitable ones for your store is always the most headache task for dropshippers as AliExpress has too many suppliers and manufacturers there. It’s time-wasting if you don’t find a effective way out. DSers Supplier Optimizer feature helps you can find well performed product suppliers on AliExpress.

In short, DSers offers more than those features I mention above, for more details, you can go to its website and learn all features in this page