Domino’s® Supply Chain Center in Katy is Hiring

Dough manufacturing center is looking for full-time team members

Want to earn some extra dough over the holidays? Domino’s supply chain center, located at 900 Igloo Road in Katy, is looking to fill production, warehouse and maintenance positions.

The 59,000-square-foot building produces fresh pizza dough for more than 300 Domino’s stores located throughout the region. It features a variety of automated technology, including ingredient batching, mixing and portioning, weight adjustment, and tray stacking, which helps produce 20,000 trays of dough balls each day.

“The continued growth of Domino’s in the U.S. has created a demand for even more supply chain production,” said John Peoples, Domino’s supply chain center director in Texas. “Because of that, we are looking for additional team members to help Domino’s stores around the region provide great-tasting pizza to customers this holiday season.”