6 Secrets About Models That You Didn’t Know About

We usually have this image about models looking perfect in every way. Why wouldn’t we? Their hair is always gorgeous, they have flawless, toned bodies, and they look absolutely glamorous in whatever they wear. Most of us long to look like them, but here’s a tiny secret: even models wish they looked the way we see them in magazines and TV. They don’t actually look like that.

Everyone should embrace their own unique beauty, understanding that every piece of imperfection makes them perfectly stunning. To prove that, we’re about to tell you 6 secrets about models you never knew. After you learn these secrets, you’ll understand how things are never exactly how they seem.

They Also Get Pimples, Wrinkles, and Cellulite

Have you ever wondered how models have flawless skin? The answer is they actually don’t. Since they’re human, they also get breakouts and may have dark spots as well. The reason we don’t see any of this is that they spend hours getting elaborate makeup designs applied to their faces and bodies to cover up any imperfections. So if they have stretch marks or even cellulite, we would never get to see that.

Plastic Surgery is a Double-Sided Weapon

Many people choose to get plastic surgery done to fix some flaws that make them uncomfortable and dissatisfied with their looks. For models, this can actually affect their whole career. In this career path, looks and body type determine the type of job you get. Depending on the importance of the job and the level of discomfort a model may feel towards any particular flaw, some models choose cosmetic surgery to further their careers with prestigious designers and go on big shows. They always need to consult their agents first though, because in some cases the surgery may add limitations to the type of jobs they get hired for.

Some Photo Shoots Are For Free

Especially at the beginning of their modeling career, sometimes they have photoshoots that they don’t get paid for. What they get from these free gigs is getting more noticed by designers and brands and getting called for jobs. Sometimes they may keep items from these free photoshoots, but what usually happens is that they just do it to grow in their career.

They Don’t Get to Keep the Clothes

You may think models are fortunate to wear all the designer clothes they showcase and keep them after the show, but this doesn’t always happen. There are rare occasions when they get to keep the clothes, but that’s not what usually happens.

No Regular Work Hours

Models are a lot like celebrities when it comes to working hours. They can spend a whole day on a photo shoot or an ad, and they may have days when they don’t have anything to do. A photoshoot for them is a lot different than some may think. A common misconception that some people have is that a model gets to wear stylish outfits and happily pose in front of the camera for a few shots and then go home and relax. A photoshoot is quite hectic for them. They’re required to wear tons of makeup, which takes hours sometimes, to get their hair done, which also takes so much time to get the necessary look for the purpose of the shoot, and stand for a long time to get the right pose.

They May Deny This, but They Get to Eat Pizza

This is not saying that they don’t have to follow a strict diet to maintain the required look and weight, but they get to have a cheat meal every now and then. It doesn’t happen that often though, but they do get the chance to enjoy something fun like a cheeseburger or pizza. They have to be careful though about their weight, so they stick to the diet that’s set for them.

If you judge any job based on what you see on the surface, many may seem marvelously enchanting. You may think they have it all easy, but don’t we all know better by now? The more bewitching a job is, the more work it requires; modeling is the same. They seem to have a carefree life when you see them on the catwalk with the most expensive clothes made out of the finest threads, but it is all nothing but a show. In reality, they have to return these clothes when the curtains fall. Behind the scenes, they’re ordinary people who worry about paying their bills, when they’ll next get a gig, and all the things everyone else worries about. Even the most famous models are still humans, and they have their own lives that they work hard to keep balanced.