A Huge Success

The 19th Annual YMCA Turkey Dash, presented by Methodist West Hospital, is in the books for 2021. Participants enjoyed four live events: 10K, 5K, 1 Mile Walk/Run, a 1 mile Kids’ Run. A Virtual Race option was also available. Runners enjoyed a new course route, post-race vendor booths and a rain free race to kick off their Thanksgiving morning!

“The Turkey Dash is an event where families get together and celebrate a holiday while creating new memories. A successful event is only possible because of the support of our local community, committed volunteers and local businesses,” says Katlynn Balson, Director of Operations of the Katy Area YMCAs. “Knowing that we are all working for the same worthy cause, and helping so many families have a great time, makes this event very special.”

In addition to a great time, participants receive the satisfaction of knowing their race fees go toward a good cause, the YMCA Annual Campaign. This annual fundraiser ensures that Katy families have access to Y programs and services regardless of their ability to pay.”

A special thanks goes out to all our sponsors and vendors who made the event possible. We look forward to hosting our 20th Annual YMCA Turkey Dash next year!

Registration will be open early 2022.

Interested in participating, volunteering, or becoming a sponsor for 2022? Email, ymcaturkeydash@ymcahouston.org, or call the YMCA at 281-392-5055