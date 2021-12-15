For many of us, a cup of black coffee at the point of the day acts as an immediate mood booster. The strong aroma with long-lasting taste gives you a rejuvenating feeling. The scent of coffee takes us to entirely a new world, even if it’s for a limited timeframe.

Many don’t start their day unless they have had their first cup of coffee in the morning. Others need a coffee at specific times of the day, such as after lunch or with breakfast. But along with the visible advantages, we also look at the various side effects. Are you aware of the various pros and cons of black coffee?

This write-up would prove to be a handy guide to help you understand the impact of coffee on your body. The unbiased content below is aimed at giving you detailed insight into your beloved coffee. Are you ready to ascertain the truth about your beloved beverage?

Pros of Consuming Black Coffee

The good news for black coffee obsessives is that black coffee offers various health perks besides giving you a refreshing feeling. A Brewed Coffee Guide official website could elucidate the health benefits of consuming black coffee. However, if you still want to gain better acumen, then peruse the section below:

Black Coffee keeps Your Heart Healthy

The prime benefit of consuming black coffee is good for your heart. Regular intake of coffee might increase your blood pressure temporarily. However, many studies claim that coffee contains huge antioxidants and protects your heart against arterial damage from inflammation.

Moreover, some researchers claim that consuming black coffee in moderation can also reduce the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases like stroke or heart failure.

Gives you more reasons to fall in love with your black coffee again, isn’t it?

Black Coffee Protects Against Cognitive Decline and Improves Memory

As per a Harvard blog, black coffee consumption in moderation can help improve your memory. The enhanced memory benefit is both long-term and also short-term. Moreover, the same study claims that your brain is protected against cognitive decline with black coffee consumption.

Some also argue that black coffee helps to reduce the chances of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or other memory-related ailments. The stimulation provided by black coffee blocks the inhibitory neurotransmitter adenosine.

It Protects Against Certain Types of Cancer

Regular consumption of black coffee can keep you from developing certain cancers affecting the mouth, liver, prostrate. A research claims that the phytochemicals present in coffee contain anticarcinogenic properties.

Black Coffee keeps Your Liver Healthy

As per a WebMD article, consuming 1 to 3 cups of black coffee helps keep your liver healthy.

Besides protecting you against liver cancer, consumption of black coffee can also keep your liver strong. It reduces the chances of developing liver-related ailments like hepatitis, fatty liver, cirrhosis, etc.

Black Coffee Aids Cleansing Kidney

Black coffee is diuretic and thus helps to flush out the harmful toxins with the passage of urine. If you consume black coffee in moderation, your stomach and kidney will remain clean.

Cons of Consuming Black

There are always two sides to the coin, isn’t it? We have seen the various benefits of black coffee, but now it’s time to look at the various disadvantages of consuming it. Just like everything else, anything above moderation might pose a health risk. Here is what would happen with overconsumption of black coffee:

Cortisol, the stress hormone, elevates with higher black coffee consumption. Now, this is interesting! Didn’t we just read the pros of consuming coffee, where it is considered a mood booster? So why is this statement contradicting? Well, we did use the term “moderation” before. If you consume higher amounts of black coffee regularly, you might find yourself dealing with anxiety, nervousness, stress, panic, and other ailments.

Coffee keeps you awake. So higher consumption of coffee might lead to insomnia and restlessness. Other conditions like poor sleep quality, frequently waking up, reduced deep sleep, etc., would follow if you consume a higher amount of coffee every day.

Coffee can keep your stomach constipated. While in moderation, it might help you with your bowel movements. If you consume it in higher amounts, your stomach will experience cramping and constipation. It might be accompanied by the feeling of nausea too.

Moreover, caffeine restrains the absorption of nutrients such as iron, magnesium, calcium, and zinc.

Pregnant women should also stay away from coffee consumption. Too much caffeine intake might not be good for the growth and development of the fetus.

Concluding Thoughts

Along with the surprising benefits of black coffee, we elucidated some disadvantages of consuming it in higher proportions. Your health is of prime importance even when discussing your favorite beverage.

In order to create a positive impact on coffee consumption, stick to moderate intake.

That is the only to have a black coffee and enjoy it!