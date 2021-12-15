Does a man become less fertile with age?

Written by Ben Bunting BA(Hons) PGCert.

What’s Infertility?

Infertility is the inability to conceive a child or the inability to carry a pregnancy to term after more than 1 year of trying.

There are many causes of infertility that may affect either the man or the woman. Male infertility can be caused by low sperm count, poor sperm quality, or blockages in the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles (called the seminal vesicles and vas deferens).

Female infertility can be caused by irregular ovulation due to polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, uterine scarring from surgery, or infection, amongst other issues.

Many people who are infertile do not know about it until they try to get pregnant and are unsuccessful. Infertility is not just a woman’s issue, it affects men too, data suggests that in about 40-50% of the cases of infertility the male partner has an issue that needs to be resolved before pregnancy can occur.

Does male fertility decline?

This is a question that has been asked for decades by men of all ages. The answer is not straightforward, but some scientists think it might be related to sperm count.

Some studies have shown that men’s fertility does decline with age. And, whilst the reasons aren’t entirely clear it seems that the quality of the seminal fluid drops due to aging and environmental factors like stress, diet, and heat.

It is also noted that sperm motility and morphology can decline by 4-18% over a period of 20 years.

Furthermore, sexual dysfunction and less sex in general as men age also play a role, and reduced birth rates can be confused with infertility problems.

Is treatment available?

Treatment for male infertility depends on the type of condition. For example, if it is an abnormality with the sperm-producing cells themselves, then it may be possible to extract sperm directly from the testes.

If there is a blockage preventing sperm from reaching the penis or if there is an infection that has caused scarring in this area, then surgery may be needed to correct the problem.

However, in many cases, a change of lifestyle may be in order, such as eating healthier food full of nutrients and antioxidants plus reducing inflammation associated with smoking and alcohol,

There’s even evidence that laptops can reduce fertility, or in some cases, a higher frequency of sexual intercourse is required.