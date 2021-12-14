Katy ISD Athletic Executive Director to be Inducted into THSADA Hall of Honor

Katy Independent School District’s Executive Director for Athletics, Debbie Decker, will soon join some of the finest leaders in athletics across Texas as one of four inductees to the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association (THSADA) Hall of Honor.

“This is a tremendous honor and one that I attribute to the many athletes, coaches and administrators with whom I have worked with throughout my career,” said Debbie Decker, Executive Director of the Katy ISD Athletics Department. “THSADA is an outstanding organization and serves a vital role in its support of athletics throughout the state of Texas. I am fortunate to be a part of this association and am humbled and appreciative of this great honor,” added Decker.

Between 2017 and 2018, Decker served as the president of THSADA where she oversaw the day-to-day business of the association, which included leading committees and its members, serving in special events, expanding on professional development and leadership training opportunities, among other tasks.

THSADA exists to promote, facilitate and recognize athletic administrators who have dedicated countless hours in their profession to ensure opportunities for students, coaches and other athletic personnel.

The recognition will take place at the PBK Sports THSADA Hall of Honor Ceremony on Sunday, June 12 at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Round Rock, Texas.