Katy ISD Approves 2023-2024 Instructional Calendar

During tonight’s Katy Independent School District monthly board meeting, the Board of Trustees approved the instructional calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. The calendar includes the following highlights:

Wednesday, August 16, 2023: First Day of School

Friday, May 17, 2024: Last Day of School for Seniors

Thursday, May 23, 2024: Last Day of School

“Every fall Katy ISD seeks community feedback for the development of future instructional calendars,” said Sherri Ashorn, Discipline and SHARS Administrator. “Through a community survey sent out in November, participants provided input indicating this calendar as the favorable option,” added Ashorn.

As a District of Innovation, authorized under House Bill 1842, Katy ISD has the flexibility to obtain exemptions from certain provisions in the Texas Education Code that allow changes to the instructional calendar. The approved calendar also provides teachers two professional development days in August 2023 as well as five additional days of professional learning throughout the school year. Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Martin Luther King Day, Good Friday and Memorial Day are District holidays. Katy ISD will continue providing a full week off for Thanksgiving, two weeks for Christmas and New Year’s, as well as one week off for Spring Break.