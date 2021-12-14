Fort Bend County, Precinct 4 2021 Year End DeMerchant Spotlight Award Honoring Local Heroes

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant hosted the DeMerchant Spotlight 2021 year end Award ceremony in Sugar Land Texas. DeMerchant presented the year end Spotlight Award recipients a proclamation in honor of their services to Fort Bend County. The year-end event honorees included Tom Web, Senior VP of Products at HCSS Sugar Land, Crissy Nolen, Chief Marketing Officer at Colliers, Carmen Martinez, President Fresh Water Supply District #2, Malay Vyas, Coach at Sugar Land Youth Cricket Club, Pastor Will Starkweather, Senior Pastor at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Sugar Land, and Dr. Diana Collins of Diana Collins M.D Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry in Sugar Land.

The DeMerchant Spotlight Award is awarded to those who dedicate their time, talents, actions, and knowledge to serving the diverse communities in Fort Bend County.

“These individuals like those in the past we have honored, work hard in our community to make it a better place without seeking any recognition. I am humbled by the opportunity to thank them and honor them through my DeMerchant Spotlight Award,” stated Commissioner DeMerchant.

View Full Presentation HERE .