All seven Harmony Public Schools districts receive A+ ‘Superior’ ratings from TEA on FIRST financial accountability rating

Harmony Public Schools is a free, open enrollment public charter school serving families in 23 communities across Texas.

All seven Harmony Public Schools districts received “Superior” A+ scores from the Texas Educational Agency on the agency’s annualFIRST financial accountability ratings, the TEA announced.

Created by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001, the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) is designed to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

The FIRST ratings are calculated using 15 financial indicators, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

Harmony’s district-by-district scores are:

Harmony Public Schools-Central Texas (Austin, Pflugerville, Cedar Park) : 100

: 100 Harmony Public Schools-Houston North (Houston, Bryan) : 100

: 100 Harmony Public Schools-Houston South (Houston) : 96

: 96 Harmony Public Schools-West Houston (Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Beaumont) : 100

: 100 Harmony Public Schools-North Texas Greater DFW, Waco) : 96

: 96 Harmony Public Schools-South Texas (San Antonio, Laredo, Brownsville) : 100

: 100 Harmony Public Schools-West Texas(El Paso, Lubbock, Odessa): 98

To ensure effective, efficient and ethical use of all public funds entrusted to it, Harmony practices a number of financial safeguards as part of its regular operations. Among these are regular independent financial audits from third-party accounting firms and regular participation in its purchasing process from the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO), who previously awarded Harmony its Award of Merit for Purchasing Operations.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for both students and team members .