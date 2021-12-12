Sen. Cruz Opposes Deal to Pave Way for Debt Ceiling Increase

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement on the Senate’s vote yesterday to pave the way for a debt ceiling increase:

“Right now, the American people are suffering from the impact of historic inflation brought about by President Biden and the Democrats’ out-of-control reckless spending. Tonight, Democrats once again took a step to make this situation worse. Democrats have always had the ability to lift the debt limit by themselves to pay for all of their reckless spending, and they should not have gotten help from Republicans. Because of this deal, we will spend more and fuel even higher inflation, which hurts families trying to make ends meet.

“We simply cannot continue this spending spree. The spending crisis and the debt crisis are bankrupting our kids and grandkids. This deal takes our country in the wrong direction and will result in long-term harm to Texans and all Americans.”