Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available for 16- And 17-Year-Olds

Fully vaccinated residents are eligible for the booster doses

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is now administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster for fully vaccinated 16- and 17-year-olds. Eligible residents include those who completed their two-dose Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved teenagers to receive an additional Pfizer vaccine booster shot and HCPH received approval from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines remain authorized only for adults.

Getting your booster shot is vital due to the holiday season and the Omicron variant. On Monday, December 6, 2021, HCPH received a report of the first known Omicron case in Harris County and Texas. The best protection against any COVID-19 variant is to get fully vaccinated with any of the three available vaccines.

We encourage all fully vaccinated residents to get their booster shots when eligible. To qualify for a booster vaccine, you must wait six months after getting a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Eligible, fully vaccinated residents can get a booster dose of the vaccine of their choice.

All COVID-19 vaccines provide vital protection for most people. The Pfizer booster helps certain groups of people maintain their level of immunity longer.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free at all HCPH designated sites, and appointments are not required, although recommended. Go to vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787 for scheduling. To find a location near you, click here. If you are receiving your booster dose, please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card.