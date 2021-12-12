Houston Arboretum’s ninth Arbor Cup, held at Memorial Park, raises $97,000 for conservation and education programs

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Arbor Cup, “A Round in the Woods” golf tournament.

WHERE: Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

DETAILS: Houston Arboretum’s ninth annual Arbor Cup, “A Round in the Woods,” raised more than $97,000 to support the Arboretum’s vital conservation and education programs. Over 130 golfers participated in the sold-out event, the Arboretum’s biggest fall fund raiser, held at the recently renovated Memorial Park Golf Course, now the home of the Houston Open.

Winners included: Charlie EppsGreg Sangalis, and Anne Thomson for closest to the pin; Cat EverettJamie WeaverDina Ormiston, and Fiona Guinn for longest drive; Men’s Low Net Team: Tim BrownEd JunellRob Paddock, and Doug Bech; Women’s Low Net Team: Ruth FlournoySally MeadowsAnne ThomsonSusan Miclette.

After an early lunch, players teed off on a perfect December day with a four-person scramble format. The tournament wrapped up with an awards ceremony as guests enjoyed light bites and beverages, along with raffle prizes donated by Bering’s.

The Houston Arboretum recognizes Arbor Cup tournament chairs Rick Burleson and Tim Neuhaus and the host committee, including Tom CaughlinGregory CokinosRuth FlournoyDevon GrahamChuck HelmsDonyce Hussey and Bill HusseyEthel HutchesonJ.W. LodgeWeldon MartinGreg MeeceMosby PerrowMatt Steitz and Debbie Yee. Their efforts and support were key to the event’s overwhelming success.

Major sponsors included John P. McGovern Foundation, Latham Watkins, Raintree Resorts, Central Bank, Ruth & Dan Flournoy, Holland & Knight, Jones Capital LLC, Autumn Lane Advisors, Amegy Bank, Uptown Houston TIRZ, Ethel & Chap Hutcheson, Hancock Whitney.