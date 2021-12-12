Houston Arboretum’s ninth Arbor Cup, held at Memorial Park, raises $97,000 for conservation and education programs

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Arbor Cup, “A Round in the Woods” golf tournament.

WHERE: Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

DETAILS: Houston Arboretum’s ninth annual Arbor Cup, “A Round in the Woods,” raised more than $97,000 to support the Arboretum’s vital conservation and education programs. Over 130 golfers participated in the sold-out event, the Arboretum’s biggest fall fund raiser, held at the recently renovated Memorial Park Golf Course, now the home of the Houston Open.

Winners included: Charlie Epps, Greg Sangalis, and Anne Thomson for closest to the pin; Cat Everett, Jamie Weaver, Dina Ormiston, and Fiona Guinn for longest drive; Men’s Low Net Team: Tim Brown, Ed Junell, Rob Paddock, and Doug Bech; Women’s Low Net Team: Ruth Flournoy, Sally Meadows, Anne Thomson, Susan Miclette.

After an early lunch, players teed off on a perfect December day with a four-person scramble format. The tournament wrapped up with an awards ceremony as guests enjoyed light bites and beverages, along with raffle prizes donated by Bering’s.

The Houston Arboretum recognizes Arbor Cup tournament chairs Rick Burleson and Tim Neuhaus and the host committee, including Tom Caughlin, Gregory Cokinos, Ruth Flournoy, Devon Graham, Chuck Helms, Donyce Hussey and Bill Hussey, Ethel Hutcheson, J.W. Lodge, Weldon Martin, Greg Meece, Mosby Perrow, Matt Steitz and Debbie Yee. Their efforts and support were key to the event’s overwhelming success.

Major sponsors included John P. McGovern Foundation, Latham Watkins, Raintree Resorts, Central Bank, Ruth & Dan Flournoy, Holland & Knight, Jones Capital LLC, Autumn Lane Advisors, Amegy Bank, Uptown Houston TIRZ, Ethel & Chap Hutcheson, Hancock Whitney.