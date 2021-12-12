Harris County Public Health Releases 10 Leading Causes of Death Report

New report lists causes of death for years 2016-2020

Heart disease and cancer remain the top causes of death for the years 2016-2020, while COVID-19 became the third highest cause of death in 2020, according to a new mortality report from Harris County Public Health (HCPH).

The report titled, Harris County Mortality & Leading Causes of Death 2016-2020, was published to illustrate the burden of diseases or external causes of mortality, or the rate of deaths over a given time period. Life expectancy, mortality, and infant mortality are key indicators of the overall community health.

The complete list of leading causes of death include:

Heart Disease Cancer Accidents Cerebrovascular Diseases Alzheimer’s Disease Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases Diabetes Septicemia COVID-19 Kidney Disease

Heart disease and cancer remain the deadliest chronic health conditions in Harris County, accounting collectively for 41.9 percent of all deaths during the five-year period. All ten causes accounted for 71.4 percent of all deaths during this same time period.

“Chronic diseases and specifically in 2020, COVID-19, contributed to a significant number of premature deaths—disproportionately affecting our most vulnerable populations,” said HCPH Executive Director Barbie Robinson. “These outcomes, whether from the pandemic or chronic conditions are related to many factors, including the Social Determinants of Health, which includes, where people live, work, their access to health care and education. Addressing these determinants is crucial to reducing chronic disease and COVID-19 cases, and as a result, preventing premature death.”

The report identifies disparities among race and gender lines:

Men consistently had a higher mortality rate than women in all five years.

Heart disease, accidents, chronic lower respiratory disease, suicide, homicide, diabetes, and COVID-19 are higher ranked causes of death for men.

Cancer, cerebrovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, septicemia, and kidney disease are higher causes of death for women.

Cancer ranks as the leading cause of death for both Asians/Pacific Islanders and Hispanics.

Homicide was the seventh leading cause of death for Blacks.

Suicide was the ninth leading cause of death for Whites.

Impact of COVID-19 on Mortality

COVID-19, appearing for the first time in the data, was found to be the third highest cause of death in Harris County in 2020. Although it did not occur until March 2020, COVID-19 was the ninth leading cause of death when looking at data from the five-year period.

The total number of deaths recorded in Harris County in 2020 (32,741), was up significantly due to COVID-19 related deaths. 3,626 deaths were recorded in 2020 from the virus. This is a trend that has been seen in other areas of the country and the world.

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in Hispanic residents accounting for 22.4 percent of total deaths for the population in 2020. More than half of the Harris County 2020 COVID-19 deaths were Hispanic.

The overall age-adjusted mortality rate increased in Harris County by 21.9 percent in 2020, after being stable or taking a downward trend between 2016 and 2019. The average life expectancy for a Harris County resident in 2021 is 79.9 years. Life expectancy across the nation, including Texas, is expected to decrease by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We intend to use the data collected as a tool that will help in the development of prevention efforts that will address disparities among populations. The goal of the efforts would be to reduce the prevalence of these conditions that contribute to early deaths identified in the report,” said Dr. Dana Beckham, Director of the Office of Epidemiology, Surveillance and Evaluation, HCPH.

HCPH distributes this report to help guide the work of stakeholders in the community that are also addressing adverse health outcomes in populations throughout the county. Some of those stakeholders include policy makers, local health systems, providers, Commissioners Court, County department leadership, other elected leaders and the community at large.