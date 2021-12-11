The Perks of Living in Downtown Toronto

Toronto is an incredible city, and anyone who has visited or lived here can attest to this fact. From a rich cultural history to an exciting nightlife scene, this city has a little bit of everything. If you’ve been on the hunt for real estate in Toronto and think that now might be the time to make the big move, here are some of the best perks of living in Downtown Toronto.

Friendly Locals

Did you know that Downtown Toronto is known as one of the friendliest cities in North America? Aside from being officially one of the “most civilized cities in the world,” Toronto is also known to have a low crime rate and good quality of life, which can be especially important for those looking to start a family in the city. Being that everyone is so friendly, you won’t have any trouble making new friends when you move to Downtown Toronto.

Easy to Get Around

Toronto uses a basic grid and block system, meaning you’ll have no trouble getting around when you move there. The city is also known for it’s easy-to-use and accessible subway system, consisting of just two primary lines that can take you just about anywhere in the city. If public transportation isn’t your thing, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are also regularly used by many locals, making it easier than ever to get where you need to go.

Diversity

It’s no secret that most major cities are diverse, and Toronto is no exception. One major factor that makes Downtown Toronto so culturally diverse is that half of the city’s population isn’t even from Canada! People come here from all over the world because of the great opportunities and overall quality of life. The city’s diversity is also good news for foodies everywhere, as there are tons of different restaurants to try around Downtown Toronto. From Indian cuisine to sushi, the options are endless (and delicious) in Toronto.

A Vibrant Local Scene

One of the coolest perks of living in Downtown Toronto is that there is truly never a shortage of things to do in the city. Into checking out live music? There are several popular venues in the downtown area. More of an artsy person? Be sure to visit one of the many museums on your next day out. Regardless of what you’re interested in, there is never a dull moment in Downtown Toronto.