Paetow overpowers Flour Bluff, focuses on 5A championship game

By Terry Carter

Paetow dropped 52 first-half points on Corpus Christi Four Bluff to dominate Friday’s 5A-Division I state semifinal showdown. The Panthers defeated the Hornets 73-14, in San Antonio, and they will play in their first state championship game next weekend in Arlington.

“This is a credit to our athletes and our preparation,” Paetow head football coach B.J. Gotte said after the game “I am happy for our kids to get to this level, and we have told our kids all season we are going to compete, and we play to win each week.”

In the first half, Panther running back Jason Brown scored twice early to give Paetow early dominance in this matchup of regional champions. Paetow senior quarterback C.J. Dumas and wideout Kole Wilson also connected for two long touchdown passes of 54 and 47 yards early to give the Panthers a 52-7 advantage at intermission. This is the 10th game Paetow has scored 50 points or more this season.

Paetow spread the opportunity to play in the second half for the high-octane Panther offense, which has scored 809 points (53.9 points per game) in 15 games. The Panthers (14-1) outscored Flour Bluff (12-3) in each quarter, and nine Panthers carried the pigskin. Damyrion Phillips scored twice, Jamaal Comminie once and Jalyn Richardson once as well. Jason Blue caught a scoring pass in the second half.

“Those extra 5-6 games are a huge advantage to give playing time to many of our players,” the coach said.

Paetow controlled all aspects of the contest, gaining 600 total yards, and Dumas connected on 10-of-12 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Wilson kicked off his highlight game with 6:17 in the first quarter on a 57-yard punt return to hand the Panthers a 17-0 first-quarter advantage. He finished with four catches for 154 yards.

The Paetow defense also played focused and disciplined on Friday. The Panther defenders pressured Flour Bluff senior quarterback Nash Villegas all night. Villegas completed 12-of-32 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown to Christopher Gisewhite, and two interceptions due to the sure hands of the Paetow secondary.

With the Paetow victory on Friday and College Station defeating Mansfield Summit, 28-21, the 5A-Division I state championship game is set for next Friday at ATT Stadium in Arlington at 7 p.m. For Paetow, this is the first time in school history for a Panther team to reach a state championship game, Gotte said.

“College Station has already won one (state championship). We will have to play well to compete with them,” the Paetow coach said Friday night.