What To Do After A Motorcycle Accident?

According to the NHTSA, motorcyclists account for around 5% of all drivers. Despite this, data reveals that fatal motorbike accidents occurred 29 times more frequently in 2019 than fatal passenger car incidents. As a result, whether you are the rider, the passenger car driver, or just an innocent spectator, knowing what to do after a motorbike collision is critical. While there are steps you may take to avoid a motorbike accident, even the most cautious drivers can be involved in unavoidable collisions.

Maybe you’re just going on a quick errand, or maybe it’s your daily commute. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 52 percent of all vehicle accidents happen within a five-mile radius of home, and 69 percent happen within a ten-mile radius.

It’s better to constantly expect the unexpected and drive defensively at all times to prevent being caught off guard.

Get to a safe location

The first thing you should do is assess your existing condition and surroundings. Are you in danger? Are you seriously hurt? Remove yourself from the roadway and out of traffic if at all feasible. Check to discover if anybody else was involved in the accident and assist them as much as possible in getting to safety.

Keep your protective gear on

You may be in shock after an accident, and your adrenaline may be keeping you from experiencing any pain or injury. To avoid compounding injuries, keep this in mind and wait for paramedics to arrive before removing your helmet and other protective gear.

Make a 911 call

Call 911 to report the accident once you’ve reached safety and before you remove any protective gear. Police and paramedics may be called to the site depending on the severity of the collision.

Collect evidence

It’s usually a good idea to gather evidence as soon as possible following an accident, no matter how minor. This entails taking photos, making notes, and acquiring a copy of the police report by yourself. Exchange insurance information and any other contact information with the other motorist.

Seek medical assistance

Even if you don’t have visible injuries, it’s always a good idea to see a doctor following an accident. Certain serious injuries may not show signs immediately, and symptoms might take days, weeks, or months to manifest. If you were riding a motorbike at the time of the accident, you are at a higher risk of fractured bones, major internal injury, and bleeding.

Consult a lawyer

When is the ideal time to contact a personal injury attorney? The sooner you start, the better. Hiring a skilled motorcycle accident attorney can make all the difference in the amount of money you get from your insurance company. Insurance companies will almost always offer you the lowest amount available, but an accident attorney can assist you in negotiating with them.

Before accepting any settlement, it’s usually a good idea to talk with an attorney. Your lawyer will normally contact your insurance provider on your behalf, but you should always contact them as soon as possible, regardless of who contacts them.

These are the six things you should do right away if you’ve been in a motorbike accident. It’s also worth noting that if you were just in an accident, you should never admit blame. Even if you believe you made a mistake or could have prevented the accident, the blame might be used against you. When conversing with the other driver, police officials, and insurance companies, keep this in mind.

Statute of Limitations

If you or a loved one is injured or killed in a motorcycle accident, you have the right to claim for damages. The severity of injuries increases considerably when motorbikes are involved. A claim should be filed within the statute of limitations, just like any other personal injury lawsuit.

The injured person has two years from the date of the accident to submit a claim in California. There are a few exceptions to this rule, though. If you were under the age of 18 or mentally incompetent at the time of the accident, you get an extended time to file a claim.

If the accident involves a government vehicle or you are filing a wrongful death claim on behalf of someone who died in the accident, the duration of filing may be shortened. You should contact a personal injury attorney straight away if you want to get the most money for your injuries.

Conclusion

We encourage you to follow the steps and set yourself up for success by engaging with a skilled Healdsburg motorcycle accident attorney, whether you have suffered minor or life-altering injuries. It is always necessary to consult an expert lawyer to assist you to recover any losses or damages, regardless of the severity of your accident and injuries.