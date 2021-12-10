What Can I Do If I’m Wrongfully Convicted Of A Crime?

After arrest, a person is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. According to the United States Constitution, we are granted civil rights to legal representation and a fair trial. We have faith in the legal processes and believe that an innocent person won’t be charged guilty. What happens, though, when the legal system fails and a person is unfairly convicted of a crime?

It’s hard to underestimate the severe consequences of being wrongly charged and convicted of a crime you didn’t commit. The impact of a false conviction on your life, according to the National Institute of Justice, might be even larger than the impact of being illegally detained in the first place.

Even on acquittal, the taint of unjust arrest will remain with you for the rest of your life and you may face the following consequences.

You may lose the opportunity to raise your children.

Your spouse may divorce you.

You may lose your family’s love and respect.

You may be subjected to crippling fines and costs.

Your job or career might be jeopardized.

If you are not working, chances are that you may not get a job.

Your driving license may be revoked.

You might be unfairly treated by the police department in the future.

Even though you will never be able to reclaim the time you spent in jail, you do have the legal right to seek compensation from the court of law. It’s time to contact a Carbondale criminal defense attorney if you’ve been wrongly accused, convicted, or imprisoned for more than 72 hours.

Why Are People Wrongfully Convicted?

There could be many reasons for you being wrongfully charged and convicted for a crime, that you didn’t commit.

Suppressed Information . The alleged evidence is sometimes obtained by prosecutors, lawyers, and law enforcement organizations, that allow the release of the accused defendant. Evidence that has been improperly withheld can result in someone spending years in prison for something they did not commit.

. The alleged evidence is sometimes obtained by prosecutors, lawyers, and law enforcement organizations, that allow the release of the accused defendant. Evidence that has been improperly withheld can result in someone spending years in prison for something they did not commit. False testimony . Prosecutors routinely seek witnesses who may or may not be trustworthy. These individuals may agree to plea bargains to escape prosecution for similar or unrelated offenses. The temptation to obtain a conviction is intense, which frequently results in unreliable testimony.

. Prosecutors routinely seek witnesses who may or may not be trustworthy. These individuals may agree to plea bargains to escape prosecution for similar or unrelated offenses. The temptation to obtain a conviction is intense, which frequently results in unreliable testimony. False evidence . The cops or others may fabricate evidence. Even though these are significant offenses themselves, a jury can be convinced to condemn and sentence the accused.

. The cops or others may fabricate evidence. Even though these are significant offenses themselves, a jury can be convinced to condemn and sentence the accused. Drawbacks of using DNA evidence. In the investigation of significant crimes such as rape and murder, DNA has shown to be a useful tool. However, you can’t rely on DNA for the final say. In many situations, there could be human errors that may result in false information.

Compensation For Wrongful Conviction

When you are illegally imprisoned, you have civil rights claims. In Illinois, those who are unfairly convicted and imprisoned can get compensation for things like education, job placement, and mental health therapy, among other things. Though there is no way to make up for the time that was unfairly robbed from you, yet the compensation holds some consolation and good for you than to have nothing.

Hiring a good attorney will make sure that you seek a fair amount of compensation based on the facts of your case. If you’ve been in jail for a long period, you’ll certainly need extra help to regain normalcy in life. Every case is unique, but the right lawyer will understand the complication of your case and the requirements and build a strong case to help you.

How Can An Attorney Support You?

To start with you must hire a reputed civil rights attorney or a good law firm who has a good track record in providing victims of cases in wrongful convictions. Attorneys who assisted a lot of people in clearing their names and obtaining the claims, you can trust their practice and skill.

An experienced lawyer will know the relevant legislation as well as the forms of evidence that must be produced before a court that can prove someone’s innocence.

The lawyer or the firm starts with investigating the circumstances behind your wrongful conviction without any delay. They will do the documentation and every paperwork and also interview witnesses, review evidence and impeach people who can explain what happened and more.

When the case is ready, your lawyer can take it for trial as a civil lawsuit. Though the effort is made to resolve issues outside the court and your lawyer will try to seek the highest possible reward under the law, as well as compensation for the services.

Takeaway

Although it may not be possible to reverse all of the harm caused by unjust conviction, you have the right to seek justice for your injustice. Contact an experienced lawyer in your locality and try to restore life as it happens.