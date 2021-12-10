South Australian Warned Against Illegal Overseas Live Casinos

The growing popularity of Australian live casinos online has turned into a trend in the country. Well, it’s not all so good. Along with reliable online casinos from OnlineCasinoAussie.com, there are plenty of suspicious gambling sites that aim to steal money from naïve gamblers.

The national government has warned Australians about potential risks hiding behind illegal overseas-hosted online gambling sites. According to the recent data, an increase in online gambling during the COVID-19 pandemic was estimated at 35%. More and more Australians were trying to have some fun and earn some money while staying at home.

Michelle Lensink, Minister for Human Services in the Australian government, mentioned the scams associated with offshore gambling. Also, she reminded gamblers that they remain unprotected by the law while spending their money on offshore gambling sites. If you get into trouble while playing at a foreign online casino, you have nowhere to go. Thus, you automatically put yourself at the risk of losing money.

The situation with offshore live casinos in Australia is getting really serious. More than 53% of AU gamblers register on foreign gambling sites rather than Australian ones. It has something to do with attractive terms and conditions promised abroad. The best Aussie online casinos give realistic promises without mind-blowing rewards and sky-rocketing bonuses. Moreover, they are subject to Australian law enforcement, which makes them undertake some gambling harm reduction practices.

Which types of gambling are considered to be illegal in Australia? These are pokies, table games, virtual scratchies, and in-play betting on sporting tournaments. All of these may be initiated and streamed from offshore resources.

The national government is encouraging people to look for help in case of addictive gambling habits. This is the dangerous side of Australian live casinos online to be careful with. The Office for Problem Gambling within the Department of Human Services claims that some illegal offshore gambling sites try to seem legitimate by using Australian national symbols and national motives. As you can guess, this is a trick they use to catch more naïve Australian gamblers.

OnlineCasinoAussie has found consumer spending on online gambling has doubled up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic compared to previous spending tendencies. Much of this will determine a shift towards gambling on licensed Australian live casino online sites. Nevertheless, there is a huge risk that the appeal of illegal gambling activities has increased during the lockdown. While pandemic events have not finished yet, this gambling trend seems to stay high for a while.

According to the national research initiated by the Australian government, 0.7% of local citizens deal with the gambling problem. At the same time, around 2.2% are classified as moderate-risk gamblers who may face some harm.

In addition, there is A State Government Gambling Prevalence Survey that has indicated the rapid growth of online betting in recent years. It revealed that 13% of South Australians gambled online in 2018, which is 5% higher than in 2012.

Betting on fantasy different kinds of events were among the most popular online activities. Minister Lensink stated that gambling has turned into a problem as it causes harm to the person gambling. This affects not only particular people but also their surroundings, namely family and friends.

Fortunately, the AU government realizes the problem. And this is halfway to sorting it out!