What Are The Must-Watch Movies On The World Wars?

World War movies shall not grow old. They will continue to illuminate the darkest times in history.

Fighting has been in existence since medieval times. World Wars 1& 2 prove to be the most significant battles ever to exist. The wars involved arsenals like ammunition, guns, and bombs. What a morale boost to the American soldiers and civilians!

Many of us have learned about World wars from the cinematic world. The cinema industry revolutionized filming that broadcasted world war movies, leading to a profound understanding of the war and how the humanitarian calamity came about. And so have the films illustrated it.

Below are the best World War movies that can take you back into some of the great moments in history.

A Must- Watch World Wars Movies

From the retelling of historical events to some patriotism, the cinematic world has played its part in bringing out the war genre. Well, we can say that it’s a vital artistic manifestation of how people view the story behind the scenes and have a grasp of what they might never come across in their life.

Here we go!

The photographer of Mauthausen

One thing that most prison wardens hate is taking pictures of the prisoners. Nonetheless, one daredevil called Mauthausen took over 20,000 pictures showing how terrible Nazis treated their captives.

Mauthausen was a Spanish war veteran who turned into a photographer. Even after being detained by Nazis in an Austrian concentration camp, he never stopped his photographing hobby. Little did Mauthausen know that his pictures were later used as evidence in Dachau and Nuremberg courts?

The Great Raid

Have you ever watched a video about the mistreatment of prisoners, and you felt sorrowful? If not, you should watch the Great Raid on Netflix. This film concentrates on Japanese soldiers who capture some Philippines and American citizens.

These Japanese mistreated and harassed their captives terribly. That led to the collaboration of American and Filipino guerilla resistance, who tried to save around five hundred soldiers. Even though they managed, the scenes were horrific, with much bloodshed.

The boy in the striped pajamas

Meet one of the most inspiring movies, the boy in the striped pajamas. This movie depicts the life of Jewish in a concentration camp where they were tortured and burned to death.

The title of the boy in striped pajamas’ comes from Bruno where he misinterpreted the Jewish prison’s clothes as striped pajamas. Bruno is the son of a Nazis guard who becomes friends with a Jewish prisoner named Shmuel. At one time, Bruno disguised himself as a prisoner to investigate the disappearance of Shmuel’s father, and that is when they found out about dead bodies.

Mission of Honor

A battle of aircraft and helicopters is undoubtedly one you should never miss. The mission of Honor is a Netflix movie that has entertaining aircraft combat.

The mission of Honor’s film involves polish pilots who attempted to fight Nazis. With the help of the 303 squadrons, these pilot fighters managed to defeat Nazis and rescue their land in Poland.

Defiance

Whether rebellions or resistances, sometimes they help fight for rights and freedom. Defiance is one film that shows how the Bielski brothers escaped to the forest and set a rebellion ground. Soon, a Russian group joined them, where they formed a resistance to fight Nazis and took Jewish as refugees.

Battle of midway

If you love naval battles, you might find the battle of midway interesting. The movie involves the USA and Japan, who were enemies in the Second World War. The two countries faced each other in the pacific and fought with all arsenals at their disposal.

If you watch the movies keenly, you will learn that fighting strategies matter in winning a war. The USA used a calculated strategy to counterattack the Japanese threat and destroy their ships and aircraft.

Escape from Sobibor

When you watch Escape from Sobibor, you realize the malicious activities Nazis did to polish Jews. The movie shows how the Nazis conned the Polish that there were work opportunities in their factory, whereas it was a scheme to capture them.

The Nazis began to burn the weak prisoners while forcing the elite to work for them as slaves. However, the prisoners gained a stronghold, killed the Nazis, and escaped from the Sobibor factory.