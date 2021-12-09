Seven Lakes Girls Capture 32-Team Basketball Title

By Terry Carter

The Katy Classic girls’ 32-team basketball tournament provided highlights and battles over the weekend with the Seven Lakes Lady Spartans claiming the tournament championship.

The Katy Classic All-Tournament Team included three Seven Lakes’ athletes — including high-scoring, tournament MVP Justice Carlton — and one Katy player. Lady Spartans recognized included Caylin Tucker, and Summer Halphen, as well as Katy’s Lyric Barr.

The Seven Lakes Lady Spartans (16-2) defeated the Allen Eagles, 44-36, to capture the championship game on Saturday at the Merrell Center. While Allen hit several 3-pointers, Seven Lakes dominated the rebounds, 35-21, to offset Allen’s 7-2 steal advantage.

In day one action, sophomore tournament MVP Carlton broke her own scoring record with 44 points in one game during the 3-day tournament. Cinco Ranch placed third, posting a 46-38 win over the Katy girls in the third-place title game.

The Lady Spartans beat early opponents The Woodlands, 68-33, and Channelview, 60-36, before being challenged the Killeen Ellison in a 47-44 battle on Friday night. Seven Lakes rebounded with a semifinal, slow-tempo win over Katy, 37-25, and the championship victory over another talented team, Allen.

THE KATY CLASSIC BOYS’ BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

The Katy Classic boys’ all-tournament team honored Westfield’s Willie Williams as MVP, two Seven Lakes players and one selection each from Jordan and Paetow.

Tahaad Davis and A.J. Bates led the Spartans selections. Paetow’s Ade Onaleye and Jordan’s Shawn Mitchell rounded out the local choices.

On the weekend, Westfield handed Seven Lakes (16-1) its first defeat to capture the Gold Bracket in the Katy Classic Tournament, 64-58. In the semifinals, the Spartans defeated Paetow 65-63 in overtime, and Westfield downed Mayde Creek, 54-53. Paetow claimed third in the Gold Bracket over Mayde Creek, 59-58.

The Stratford boys downed Bridgeland in the Silver Bracket championship game after the Spartans defeated Cinco Ranch 81-56 in the semifinals. Jordan finished third in the Silver Bracket. Bellaire captured the Bronze Bracket championship with a win over Cy Woods at the Merrell Center.