Rep. Jetton Applauds Decision to Halt Federal Vaccine Mandate

Representative Jacey Jetton applauds a federal court decision halting the Biden Administration’s COVID vaccine mandate. Jetton joined other Texas legislators in signing an amicus curiae brief urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court to overturn Biden’s mandate and challenged the constitutionality of the mandate.

“Since the COVID vaccine was made available to the public, I have advocated for sufficient supplies of the vaccine and prompt distribution to all Texans who wanted to get the vaccine,” Representative Jetton said. “The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate, however, attempts to force all Americans to get this vaccine, potentially impacting 84 million workers. All Texans who wish to get the vaccine should have ready access to it, but Americans have the right to make the best choices for themselves and their families. I am grateful for the temporary halt to the Biden Administration’s latest example of government overreach and I hope the federal courts will agree with the Texas Legislature that this attempt by the federal government is unconstitutional.”

Jetton joined Texans for Responsible Government and dozens of members of the legislature in signing an amicus brief objecting to the Biden Administration’s overreaching and unprecedented mandate. This mandate was being enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) before the preliminary injunction issued last week. The vaccine mandate would require businesses with over 100 employees to require their employees be vaccinated or submit themselves to weekly COVID testing. With heightened legal advocacy from Texas and other states, Texans for Responsible Government and Texas House Leadership hope to see the mandate overturned permanently.