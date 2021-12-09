Local Wrestlers Capture 4 Titles at Maverick Stampede

By: Terry Carter
The Maverick Stampede Wrestling Tournament held at Morton Ranch this weekend featured a host of ranked grapplers and teams. In the boys’ team race, four local wrestlers won their competitive weight classes.
College Park (246.5 points) outlasted runner-up Dripping Springs (229) and Katy ISD powers Cinco Ranch (188.5), Katy (161) and Seven Lakes (151) in the top five in an early showdown among regional powers.
The Paetow boys’ team (109) placed eighth, ahead of 14th place Tompkins (90), 18th Jordan (74), 19th Morton Ranch (62) and 30th Mayde Creek (40.5).
Boys’ individual placers included:
- Cinco Ranch’s Richie Walsh (11-1), second at 106 pounds; Tompkins champion Diego Lopez (5-0) and Paetow’S fourth-place finisher Carlos Gonzalez Jr. (4-2) at 113; Seven Lakes’ runner-up Jose Salinas (11-1) and Mayde Creek’s Ty Ferguson (12-4) in fifth at 120 pounds; and Cougar Jackson Herman (17-2), fourth at 126 pounds
- Jordan champion Garrett McChesney (17-1) edged Clear at 132 pounds; Maverick Joshua Garcia (7-3) claimed sixth at 138 pounds; at 145 pounds, Katy’s Jeremiah Metzgar (16-10) majored Cinco Ranch’s Sergio Lefevbre (13-7), 11-3 for fifth place; Katy’s Juan Pablo Garcia (19-4) captured third at 152 pounds, and Cougar Calvin Wang (15-3) took fifth at 152 pounds
- At 160 pounds, Katy junior Jeremy Manibog (16-1) earn first place while Tompkins’ Matteo Nikolov (12-2) pinned Paetow’s Yader Muller (5-3) for fifth; Cinco Ranch’s Tomas Fuentes (15-2) took second at 170 pounds and Katy’s Marcus Schwartz (19-9) finished sixth
- Spartan senior Mike Amico (5-0) remained unbeaten to win the 182-pound weight class and Seven Lakes’ teammate TaShawn Matthews (7-1) captured third; at 195 pounds, Cinco Ranch’s Landon Parrish (15-3) placed third and Seven Lakes’ Paul Owino (14-3) beat Katy’s Sal Reyes (14-8), 10-8 for fifth; Tiger sophomore Dmitrios Katsigniannis (19-4) reached the finals at 220 pounds, taking second
GIRLS STAMPEDE RESULTS
In the Maverick Stampede girls’ wrestling action this weekend, Langham Creek (133 points), outlasted Foster (120.5), SA Churchill (101.5) and Mayde Creek (100) to win the team competition hosted by Morton Ranch, according to results posted on Trackwrestling.com.
Among other Katy ISD girls’ teams, Seven Lakes (89) finished seventh, Katy (68) 10th, Tompkins (63) 13th, Paetow (56) 16th, Cinco Ranch (53) 17th, Jordan (20) and Morton Ranch (15).
Four Katy ISD wrestlers placed in the top six at 148 pounds in a battle for local supremacy that ended like this after Smithson Valley and Friendswood grabbed the top two spots:
- Cinco Ranch’s Sydney King (12-2) defeated Katy’s Judea Higgins-Morris (15-7), 6-1, for third place; Paetow’s Zanya Walker (4-2) edged Seven Laker’ Camryn Strohman (8-5), for fifth place in sudden victory after they tied in regulation time
- The Lady Rams were led by Rewa Chababo (9-2), who finished second at 215 pounds; Jermariah Ferguson (14-4), who placed fifth at 138 pounds by pinning Seven Lakes’ Lylaac Holdeman (5-4) in the final round on Saturday
- Nolan Snagg (11-1) boosted the Seven Lakes team effort by taking second place in the 165-pound final. Her teammate, Nina Amico (13-3) captured fourth win the same weight class. The Lady Spartans also got points from third-place finisher Annmarie Janssen (5-1) at 185 pounds and Holdeman at 138
- Tompkins’ junior grappler Kristen Bryant (10-4) finished second at 110 pounds, and Mia Juarez Delacruz (4-4) placed fourth at 95 pounds
- Yarelin Tavera (14-5) led Cinco Ranch with a fourth-place finish at 102 pounds, and Katy’s Tessa Brillhart (8-3) earned fourth place at 128 pounds