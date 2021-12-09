Local Wrestlers Capture 4 Titles at Maverick Stampede

By: Terry Carter

The Maverick Stampede Wrestling Tournament held at Morton Ranch this weekend featured a host of ranked grapplers and teams. In the boys’ team race, four local wrestlers won their competitive weight classes.

College Park (246.5 points) outlasted runner-up Dripping Springs (229) and Katy ISD powers Cinco Ranch (188.5), Katy (161) and Seven Lakes (151) in the top five in an early showdown among regional powers.

The Paetow boys’ team (109) placed eighth, ahead of 14th place Tompkins (90), 18th Jordan (74), 19th Morton Ranch (62) and 30th Mayde Creek (40.5).

Boys’ individual placers included:

Cinco Ranch’s Richie Walsh (11-1), second at 106 pounds; Tompkins champion Diego Lopez (5-0) and Paetow’S fourth-place finisher Carlos Gonzalez Jr. (4-2) at 113; Seven Lakes’ runner-up Jose Salinas (11-1) and Mayde Creek’s Ty Ferguson (12-4) in fifth at 120 pounds; and Cougar Jackson Herman (17-2), fourth at 126 pounds

Jordan champion Garrett McChesney (17-1) edged Clear at 132 pounds; Maverick Joshua Garcia (7-3) claimed sixth at 138 pounds; at 145 pounds, Katy’s Jeremiah Metzgar (16-10) majored Cinco Ranch’s Sergio Lefevbre (13-7), 11-3 for fifth place; Katy’s Juan Pablo Garcia (19-4) captured third at 152 pounds, and Cougar Calvin Wang (15-3) took fifth at 152 pounds

At 160 pounds, Katy junior Jeremy Manibog (16-1) earn first place while Tompkins’ Matteo Nikolov (12-2) pinned Paetow’s Yader Muller (5-3) for fifth; Cinco Ranch’s Tomas Fuentes (15-2) took second at 170 pounds and Katy’s Marcus Schwartz (19-9) finished sixth

Spartan senior Mike Amico (5-0) remained unbeaten to win the 182-pound weight class and Seven Lakes’ teammate TaShawn Matthews (7-1) captured third; at 195 pounds, Cinco Ranch’s Landon Parrish (15-3) placed third and Seven Lakes’ Paul Owino (14-3) beat Katy’s Sal Reyes (14-8), 10-8 for fifth; Tiger sophomore Dmitrios Katsigniannis (19-4) reached the finals at 220 pounds, taking second

GIRLS STAMPEDE RESULTS

In the Maverick Stampede girls’ wrestling action this weekend, Langham Creek (133 points), outlasted Foster (120.5), SA Churchill (101.5) and Mayde Creek (100) to win the team competition hosted by Morton Ranch, according to results posted on Trackwrestling.com.

Among other Katy ISD girls’ teams, Seven Lakes (89) finished seventh, Katy (68) 10th, Tompkins (63) 13th, Paetow (56) 16th, Cinco Ranch (53) 17th, Jordan (20) and Morton Ranch (15).

Four Katy ISD wrestlers placed in the top six at 148 pounds in a battle for local supremacy that ended like this after Smithson Valley and Friendswood grabbed the top two spots: