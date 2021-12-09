Katy ISD Memorializes Teacher Achievements

Katy Independent School District’s annual tradition of celebrating the talents and dedication of its Campus Teachers of the Year continued this fall at Katy Heritage Park where the names of 143 teachers were etched into bricks that pave the site. Yesterday evening, the District and local event sponsors, hosted a brick unveiling ceremony where hundreds gathered to recognize their remarkable accomplishments.

“We honor the achievements of these outstanding educators who have made significant contributions to our schools, students and families as they navigated COVID-19, the deep freeze and other challenges these past two years,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. “These teachers have shown phenomenal fortitude, perseverance, creativity, adaptability and leadership as well a sense of strength and stability in these tumultuous times,” added Gregorski.

The brick unveiling event honors not only Katy ISD Campus Teachers of the Year, but the Katy community as well. The bricks at Katy Heritage Park serve as a permanent tribute to the decades of unparalleled learning experiences provided across more than 70 Katy ISD campuses.

Venus Construction, Modern Pest Control and the Katy Heritage Society sponsored the occasion and provided the space for the bricklaying. The Cinco Ranch High School Bravo Show Choir also performed at the ceremony.

This year’s event recognized the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 Katy ISD Campus Teachers of the Year. The 2019-2020 event was delayed due to COVID-19.