COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed in a Resident in Harris County

This is the First Case Confirmed in Harris County and in Texas

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) received a report indicating a woman in her 40s from northwest Harris County contracted the COVID-19 Omicron variant recently. The person is fully vaccinated with no recent travel history. The woman experienced COVID-19 symptoms and has not required hospitalization. This case is the first reported in Harris County and likely in Texas.

The CDC has reported that the Omicron variant has been identified in 17 states across the U.S. There is still a lot of unknown information about the Omicron variant. Even though this case of the Omicron variant has been confirmed through additional testing, that number may not reflect the total number of cases in our community.

The best protection against any COVID-19 variant is being fully vaccinated with any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines . Those who are eligible are also encouraged to get the COVID-19 booster shot.

Variants are mutations or changes to the genes of the original virus and there are currently several notable COVID-19 variants in the U.S. The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa in November 2021and currently is a concern for medical professionals.

HCPH recommends all individuals 5 years and older get vaccinated. To be protected against the Omicron variant and all other current COVID-19 known variants, individuals must be fully vaccinated and get booster shot when they are eligible. Being vaccinated provides be best protection from developing complications or death resulting from COVID-19.