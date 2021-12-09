Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $936 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $936 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 18.4 percent more than in December 2020. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Dec. 2021) Recipient Dec. 2021

Allocations Change from

Dec. 2020 Year-to-date

Change Cities $596.8M ↑16.9% ↑14.7% Transit Systems $204.1M ↑19.6% ↑13.8% Counties $54.8M ↑16.8% ↑9.3% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $80.3M ↑29.6% ↑19.8% Total $936.0M ↑18.4% ↑14.5%