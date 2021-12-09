Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $936 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $936 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 18.4 percent more than in December 2020. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Dec. 2021)
|Recipient
|Dec. 2021
Allocations
|Change from
Dec. 2020
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$596.8M
|↑16.9%
|↑14.7%
|Transit Systems
|$204.1M
|↑19.6%
|↑13.8%
|Counties
|$54.8M
|↑16.8%
|↑9.3%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$80.3M
|↑29.6%
|↑19.8%
|Total
|$936.0M
|↑18.4%
|↑14.5%
For details on December sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.