Club Champion Unveils New Gift Packages for Holiday Season

The perfect fit and gift bundled together for your favorite golfer

For the first time ever, you can officially gift wrap better golf! The nation’s top custom golf club fitter, Club Champion, is offering brand new gift packages that include a fitting and a custom club for one flat fee.

New for 2021, Club Champion Gift Packages are the perfect present for your favorite golfer this holiday season! Included inside each gift box – designed to look like a miniature version of a Club Champion club delivery box – is a certificate redeemable for either a driver fitting experience and a custom driver, or a putter fitting experience and a custom putter. The driver + fitting experience will retail at $1,000; the putter + fitting experience will retail at $500.

“If you’re the type of gift-giver who likes to hand someone a physical gift, we’ve got you covered this year,” said Club Champion founder, Nick Sherburne. “The value of each of these packages is incredible and they’re the most streamlined way to give the gift of better golf. Gift cards are great but this takes all the guesswork out of the club cost and takes care of the whole experience.”

This is the first time the club fitter has bundled a fitting and a custom club build together in one gift package available for the masses. The driver and putter gift boxes will be available for purchase online in December 2021. If you’re looking to give a full bag fitting or something other than a driver or putter, Club Champion also sells gift cards on their site .