5 Day Trading Crypto Strategies to Help You Succeed

The interest of individuals within the cryptocurrency market is increasing on a daily basis. For this reason, the necessity to be told more about the crypto markets and, therefore, the trading strategies that may help traders achieve success in their trades are increasingly heightened.

If you wish to try to make more practical and more profitable day trades? Then you must learn more about crypto day trade strategies that might facilitate your gain more profits during a day and lessen the possible loss of investment. If you would like to understand more about day trading and techniques on day trading, this text is for you.

Although holding into crypto for years has proven to be profitable, when investing in crypto, one can just buy and hold into the crypto and earn profit within the long term. However, if you’re not inquisitive about investing in crypto within the future and wish to maximize your daily profits, making day trades might just be fitted for you.

Since short-term investments like day trades can maximize your profits, it also means you are taking on a higher risk. Thus making all your trades with a prepared strategy could be a must further your strategy should be chosen while also considering what proportion of a risk you’ll be able to take, which strategy is best fitted to your investment status and goals, and your skills-set and knowledge additionally. The mixture of these is what makes the potential of success go even higher.

Here are the five strategies for cryptocurrency day trades that may facilitate your boost in profits and lessen your risks.

5 Most Effective Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis day trading strategy involves using mathematical indicators in addition to chart patterns to list out possibilities and predict which prices will move supported by these data. These technical indicators are mostly generated with computer programs like TradingView like Relative Strength Index (RSI). RSI can appear as one line on the chart with a worth of 0-100; this implies that when the worth is closer to 100, the crypto is more overbought; thus, it’s an indicator that the costs are highly likely to fall. On the other hand, if the RSI is closer to 0, it indicates that the crypto is more oversold. Thus, the costs are likely to rise.

While some technical indicators are often identified by humans staring at charts just like the cup-and-handle pattern, the cup-and-handle pattern on the crypto charts indicates the correction of a previous uptrend and eventually signals its restart. This technical pattern clearly exhibits the defined entry and also the risk levels though it is difficult to interpret in crypto markets thanks to the markets’ fragmented volume metrics.

News and Sentiment Analysis

News and sentiment analysis could be a day trading strategy that’s less popular to day traders. This trading strategy involves looking over the sentiment of reported headlines and also the overall market trends. This can be for the explanation that news of huge companies investing, particularly crypto, can affect the market prices dramatically.

Take this news as an example; Bitcoin hit the high of $55 thousand U.S. dollar because of the U.S. Bancorp launching a cryptocurrency custody service for institutional investment managers, and Bank of America even began to research coverage of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in October 2021. However, bad news could also signal a foul turn of the crypto prices; during mid-April of 2021, news broke out that Turkey would ban Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment options; thus, this fired up the worldwide crypto market to a sell-off, Bitcoin even fell to a downward trend of 10% of its market value.

Range Trading

Range trading could be a day trading strategy that takes the difference between prices’ highs and lows into consideration on a given trading period on a fluctuating crypto market. Once you attempt to use the range trading strategy, you want to check up on the candlestick charts yet because of the support prices and resistance price levels. This suggests that traders might buy when the costs reach a term and sell when the costs reach a resistance level.

An example of range trading is the pivot points where you want to calculate the pivot point of the market charts that might provide you with a concept of what price levels are likely to reverse and happen.

Scalping

Scalping is a day trading strategy which attempts to take advantage of little to no price movements in a very short period of time; this is often a method that creates the foremost profits gains out of the gaps within the market prices or maybe the gaps within the crypto liquidity.

Traders who use scalping often employ a leverage margin or contracts to extend profit gains, although it also increases the risks of gains. Thus taking essential research and consideration on managing risks is crucial in his day trade strategy.

Scalpers often use strategies like volume heatmaps, order book analysis, or a spread of technical indicators, which might greatly help when identifying their entrance and exit positions on trades. Since scalping could be a high-risk and fast-paced strategy, it’s only recommended to experienced traders.

Bot Trading

Bot trading is additionally called High-Frequency Trading (HFT); this is a day trading strategy that involves the utilisation of set algorithms in addition to trading bots which are then preprogrammed to execute an oversized number of trades very quickly. This strategy requires a good amount of information in trades and programming.

Once preprogramming is finished, the trading bots can execute the trades themselves; the traders using this strategy don’t just sit back and watch these trades to execute and let the pc do all the work; they need to constantly monitor, backtest, and update the programming, this could ensure lesser investment risks.

In the end, the success of these day-trade strategies still fully relies heavily on the skills-set and knowledge of the trader since one cannot really use a strategy that is not fitted to one’s knowledge and skills-set.