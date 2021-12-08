Where Should A Fountain Be Placed In A Living Room?

A water fountain in your house is a wise investment since it not only adds beauty and elegance to the interior décor but it also provides several health advantages. It is entirely up to you where you position your water fountain for decorative purposes; however, if you are interested in learning where your water fountain should be placed in your living room for other reasons, such as proper feng shui, you have come to the correct spot. When it comes to decorative preferences, there are no right or wrong answers, but you should carefully follow these guidelines for excellent feng shui.

What is the best location for my fountain?

The exact placement guidelines apply to the location of water fountains as they do to other water elements:

In Front of the Main Entrance

Depending on your preference, you can put a fountain inside or outside your front entrance. An indoor wall water fountain would also be perfect if you have little space. Chi is encouraged and supported by the fountain’s water movement. To facilitate the transfer of energy, the flow direction of water is critical.

Place the fountain so that the water flows toward, not away from, your front entrance while you have it there. Your goal should be to draw in rather than pushing energy out from your house, determined by water flow.

Ensure the water flows into the house rather than out the front door when installing a fountain there. Otherwise, you risk pushing the energy straight back out the entrance.

Eastern Side

Wood rules the family (east) sector of a room, making it a good place for fountains to be located. The wood in this area needs water to grow and thrive; therefore, installing a fountain here is a good idea for strengthening the bonds between family members.

Northern Side

Fountains placed in the northern section will aid in your professional and personal development. The water element governs this area of your life and sector.

Abundance area

The wood element regulates your abundance, luck, and money sector; thus, the water element of a fountain is an excellent addition to this area. Placing a few coins in the fountain will help to enhance the abundant vibe.

Mini workplace in the living room

It’s good luck to have a fountain in your workplace since it’s where you start and finish your days. Make sure you follow other materials and placement requirements to ensure that you choose the perfect fountain and arrange it effectively to meet your professional goals.

The Bedroom is a Bad Idea

Due to water’s ability to extinguish marital love, most people avoid having fountains in their married bedchambers.

Avoid the Bathroom

As a result of running water, bathing, and other activities, the bathroom tends to be a somewhat wet environment. As a result, installing a fountain may result in an excessive amount of water energy being generated.

Avoid the Southern Sector

A fountain should not be built in the south sector, associated with renown and success. Water may be used to extinguish a fire, which is why the element of fire governs it.

You Don’t Want to Keep It Under a Stairwell.

It is considered unlucky to put a fountain beneath a stairwell. Space travel may harm a person’s health or the health of children.

Feng shui fountains may bring positive energy into the places you live, work, and play, enhancing your quality of life and making you happier. Start small with a single fountain and consider its location carefully before adding any additional features. Keep the fountain in functioning condition at all times so that you may benefit from the positive effects of flowing water.