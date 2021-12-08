The flying chairs

Probably it would be quite difficult to associate flying chairs with tennis. However, this is precisely what happened in a Davis Cup match between Chile and Argentina back in the year 2000. The Davis Cup is available at the betting site for easy bet 1xBet. In an extremely tense contest at Santiago, current Chilean Davis Cup captain Nicolas Massu, who back then was a promising future star, faced Argentinian Mariano Zabaleta.

However, during the match, things started to get quite heated. The Chilean supporters had no problem in booing Zabaleta and clapping Massu. Even the Chilean player celebrated a bit too much. However, the umpire had none of it. Due to the behavior of the crowd, the umpire gave a warning to Massu, then another warning, and finally he started to deduct points from the Chilean.

Chilean star back then Marcelo Rios tried to calm the crowd, but to no avail. The Chilean crowd was too angry due to the decisions of the umpire. They started to throw everything they had on their hands onto the field and onto Zabaleta. Even the chairs that they were seated on. The result? Chile couldn't host Davis Cup matches for many years.

The IPL 2022 edition will have 10 teams

Guwahati, Ranchi, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Dharamsala are the cities that may get new IPL teams of their own. It should be mentioned that in order to set up a team in those cities, there must be offers made to the BCCI. They will be reviewed and their results will be given in due time.

Out of the 6 aforementioned cities, only two of them will get a team. Of course, the chosen cities will depend on the offers being made. It has been reported that the Glazers, the owners of none other than Manchester United are interested in setting up a franchise.

Alexis Sanchez set to leave Inter Milan in January

Alexis Sanchez is one of the best Chilean players of recent years. He had a stellar career at Arsenal. However, after joining Manchester United and then Inter Milan, things never were the same again. The contract of the Chilean runs out in January, and there is little interest to renew it. Some teams that could receive him are:

Real Betis;

and Everton.

For now it is unclear where the Chilean will continue his career. However, for now he is concentrating on helping the Chilean National side to secure a spot in the upcoming 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.