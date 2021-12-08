Suffering from wound pain? – Here’s how PEMF therapy heals!

Whenever your skin gets injured, your body works naturally to heal the wound. What if the injury is deeper and larger?

Did you know? If you have diabetes, the healing will become slower due to poor circulation and may lead to severe pain.

You may follow home remedies or consume prescription medications to treat wounds. Both these treatments do not have long-lasting effects. Moreover, long-term use of medications may cause complications.

Here’s an alternative non-invasive treatment named PEMF therapy that can accelerate wound healing.

In this article, we’ll talk about PEMF therapy and its ability to accelerate wound healing with substantial evidence.

What is PEMF therapy?

Pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy uses very low-frequency electromagnetic fields (< 60Hz) to regenerate your functions naturally and efficiently. The PEMF devices are FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved and safe to use.

How does the PEMF machine help to accelerate wound healing?

Not only acute wounds, but PEMF machine can heal all types of chronic wounds such as:

Diabetic ulcer

Post-operative wounds

Bedsores

Vascular ulcer

Pressure wounds

Wondering how? PEMF therapy heals the wounds quickly and naturally by promoting blood flow. Furthermore, this revolutionary therapy can regenerate tissues and nerves, so you end up with a quick recovery.

Just set the PEMF machine at 25 Hz and undergo this treatment for one hour every day.

Evidence to support the effect of PEMF on wound healing

There is a 2014 research study that focuses on wound healing in diabetic rats. Collagen is a protein essential for healthy skin development. As there was a lack of collagen synthesis, the wound healing process became slow in diabetic rats.

When these diabetic rats underwent PEMF therapy for 14 days, there was a significant improvement in wound healing.

Another 2012 study reported that the shortwave radio-frequency band of PEMF therapy has achieved success in repairing chronic wounds.

Furthermore, studies revealed the steps of PEMF treatment to heal wounds both in diabetic and non-diabetic patients.

In patients without diabetes, PEMF can resolve inflammation, improve re-epithelialization, increase fibroblast maturation, improve vascular growth, enhance collagen deposition, increase the tensile strength, and reduce wound size.

For patients with diabetes, there will be different wound-related signs such as impairments in vascular growth, tensile strength, and wound closure. PEMF therapy can improve blood circulation, promote vascular growth, enhance collagen deposition, increase wound closure, and improve tensile strength.

Takeaway

If you or your loved ones have already undergone other treatments, try PEMF therapy to realize how soon you get rid of wounds naturally without any side effects!

Furthermore, here’s the good news! You need not have to visit the hospital and pay more fees repeatedly to undergo PEMF therapy. You can buy a PEMF machine at an affordable price and use it at home at your own convenience.

