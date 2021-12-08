Some benefits of configuring a chatbot for invoicing queries

If you’re still using the old method of invoicing which is manual invoicing, then you’re doing a big mistake because of the number of things online invoicing has to offer, manual invoicing has nothing compared to it. Technology is advancing these days and it’s time you should too because every business now is using online invoicing and that’s what helps them to make their business successful. There are hundreds of free online invoice makers that you can use for your business.

Online invoicing has also made it very easy for entrepreneurs to keep track of the business. Wherever they are, they can handle the business through the app. Everything is being recorded on the cloud storage and you’ll be able to look at every transaction that has gone through the app. So, there’s no chance of missing any transactions. It has also made work easy for the accountant because back then, they had to sit for hours to check every invoice and calculate the profit but, now with online invoicing that can be done within a few minutes.

Apps like online invoicing are available both on IOS and Android, so you don’t have to worry about what device you’re using as it’s available on every platform even on windows. There are no cons of online invoicing other than the cost of it. But, it usually gets recovered very quickly due to the increased inflow of cash after implementing online invoicing.

Here are some amazing benefits of using an online invoicing app that people usually overlook:

Keep tabs on your clients

You’ll be able to keep tabs on your clients too and get a notification whenever they receive your invoice. This way they will have no chance of making any baseless excuse to delay the payment. They’ll have to pay you no matter what and due to this, your inflow of cash in the business will double allowing you to make more profit than ever. This way, you’ll be able to invest more back in the business thus, your business will gradually start to grow.

Data management is fast and efficient

As everything is being saved on the cloud storage, it’s easier for the owner to manage the data. You can even make folders for any client you want to. Once you make the folder, you’ll simply have to search their name in the search bar and their folder will appear. This allows your accountant to do better data management as every little thing is just a few clicks away in this.

Manual invoicing would’ve taken ages for your accountant to complete as checking every invoice of the month can take a lot of time. Manual invoicing would not only waste time but it will also bore your workers.

Chatbots streamlining invoicing processes

If your business is serving many customers, one of the most frequent questions people ask relate to pricing, quotes, invoicing, and payments. It’s how it is – money rules and people want to know exactly how and when to pay. One of the biggest benefits of using a chatbot to handle these queries are speed and automation. Firstly, you’ll be answering customer questions relating to invoicing swiftly. You can configure your Facebook chatbot to handle questions such as: When do I have to pay the invoice? Which credit cards do you accept? Do you offer repayment plans? Can I pay by cryptocurrencies? Secondly, if you can automate let’s say 90% of your queries, you’ll save a lot of time. Like manual invoicing belongs to the past, so does manual answering of queries related to pricing and invoicing.