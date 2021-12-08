CBD oil benefits: What does Science say?

We often hear about the use of legal cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes, but the use of cannabis oil and its benefits is still poorly understood. However, cannabis oil, also known as CBD oil, has several beneficial effects, and for some time now, the legal cannabis market has also opened up to this type of product.

More and more hemp-based products stores, both physical and online, sell cannabis oil, and one of the leading producers in Europe is Italy. Buying CBD oil in the US is becoming a fairly common practice, thanks mainly to the new legal situation for all CBD products.

CBD oil is now legally available online in the US.

But why is CBD oil spreading so much, and what are its main benefits?

The beneficial effects of CBD have been known to humans for millennia now, and this plant has been used for many purposes in the past, mainly for healing. These have come down to our days, perfecting themselves thanks to the genetic selection of seeds and the possibility of synthesizing CBD to produce solutions that allow you to get the most benefits from this substance.

One of these products is oil that contains many substances beneficial for the body. Let’s see in more detail what it is.

CBD oil — what is it?

Cannabis oil is extracted from the cannabis plant and is rich in beneficial substances for the body. Among these, we find:

Minerals and vitamins;

Terpenes,

Flavonoids;

Essential fatty acids;

Cannabinoids (naturally).

The consistency and properties of this oil may change according to the processing method and the part of the plant from which it is extracted. For example, the oil obtained from the flowers will have different substances from those contained in the oil extracted from the leaves or seeds. The same goes for the type of plant used, which inevitably affects the product.

However, it seems right and proper to specify that the oil is extracted from cannabidiol which is the non-psychoactive substance of cannabis, unlike THC, which is, as we all know, the one that determines the fantastic nature of this plant and, consequently, of the products derived from it.

It means that CBD oil is a legal product, but it must still be purchased from authorized dealers to avoid unpleasant surprises.

The different types of cannabis and hemp oils

As has already been mentioned, various types of processing or plant can give rise to different oil. Therefore, it is quite a common mistake to define all these products with the name of cannabis oil, which more precisely are distinguished in:

Cannabis oil, also known as hemp oil, which is what we have already talked about and which contains cannabinoids;

Hemp seed oil does not contain cannabinoids and is mainly used for culinary purposes. In fact, it is very nutritious and contains omega 3, omega 6, vitamins, minerals, fibers, amino acids.

THC oil, Marijuana oil, and hash oil, which, unlike the others, must comply with specific regulations as it contains high levels of THC. If used for medical purposes, it means that it must be prescribed in case of extreme necessity.

Therefore, these types of oil, like all cannabis-based products, must contain a level of THC permitted by law. As a result, their use is very varied, and their benefits vary according to the type of oil used.

Benefits of CBD oil

Cannabis oil is used in many fields: cosmetic, medical, food, and in each of them, it has different benefits. In cosmetics, for example, it is used for hair and skin care, especially of the face, thanks to its nourishing and elasticizing qualities. In addition, it has proved to be an excellent natural remedy against Acne and skin blemishes in general.

In the medical field, which is probably the most used, the effects of CBD can be seen in the treatment of some states of pain. Still, it also considers a practical application in neuropathies, proving helpful in treating disorders related to stress and anxiety.

Finally, we have the culinary use, which mainly concerns hemp seed oil. The high nutritional value of these seeds was already known in ancient times in Asia, where the seeds were consumed as a "superfood," especially in contexts where great physical effort was required. Currently, the properties of these seeds can be ingested with this oil, which can be used as a complementary condiment.

Furthermore, CDB oil also has positive effects on the cardiovascular system, mainly thanks to its relaxing and antioxidant properties that help control stress and blood pressure, consequently reducing the risk of stroke, heart attack, and metabolic syndrome. Some studies believe it to be an excellent ally against diabetes by lowering its levels by about 50%.