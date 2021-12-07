Keri Schmidt To Lead Statewide Chamber Executives Association Board of Directors  

Keri Schmidt, President and CEO of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce has been elected by her peers to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE). TCCE is the professional society of chamber of commerce executives, staff and affiliate members offering professional education, training, and operational consultation to chambers and communities across the state. In this role Schmidt will lead the board as they set policy, oversee and implement the strategic plan of the organization.

“The last 18 months have shown even more the critical role Chambers play in helping business community navigate difficult times. The ability to provide leadership as well as develop excellent leaders and strong viable chambers is essential,” says Steve Ahlenius, 2021 TCCE Board Chair, “therefore I am excited to pass the gavel to proven leader like Keri.”

Schmidt has demonstrated her skills as an innovative leader that is committed to excellence in her service to TCCE, and success in her role at the Fort Bend Chamber. Along with several years on the TCCE Board and Executive Committee and the Texas Association of Business.

“Keri is the epitome of professionalism and excellence as chamber president and chamber professional” said Aaron Cox, executive director of TCCE. “I am incredibly optimistic and excited about the future of our association knowing we have a high achieving, passionate leader dedicated to making our profession better like Keri setting the pace.”