Are you worried about low back pain? Go for good chiropractic care

Back pain has become a typical health issue these days. People experience back pain for various reasons in their lifetime. Labor demanding occupation and normal aging may cause discs in the spinal cord to undergo wear and tear. Hence, it results in unhealthy movement patterns and poor posture. Visiting chiropractors to alleviate low back pain and prevent future recurrence is viable. Before you reach out to a chiropractor, you will have to understand their role and the effectiveness of their treatment plan. These medical professionals treat various issues like back pain, neck pain, joint compression, and headache. Hence, if you want to go for spinal cord realignment or disc rearrangement, the best option for you is to go to a chiropractic clinic. They use standard tools and a hand on spine manipulation method for treating the symptoms.

What will happen when you get chiropractic treatment?

When you meet your chiropractor, they will undertake an evaluation to assess the spinal cord’s functionality. It includes flexibility, strength, alignment, and motion of the ligaments and supporting muscles. After proper examination, they will discuss the possible underlying causes of the pain. It may be because of regular activities or lifestyle habits that result in a low back strain that causes pain. Active Edge Chiropractic & Functional Medicine may help you diagnose the underlying cause and provide you with the necessary treatment option.

What therapies do chiropractors offer?

The chiropractor will decide on your therapy based on your medical history, test results, and symptoms. They may administer hands-on or manual techniques that are listed below.

Spinal manipulation: It includes adjusting the spinal cord by applying different pressures and forces to improve joint function.

Stretches and exercise: The chiropractor will recommend various physical activities and stretches to increase flexibility and overall functioning of the lower back and spinal cord.

Flexion-distraction: It is a kind of spinal traction used for treating disorders of small joints in your lower back, also called facet joints. These are effective in relieving minor pain and inflammation.

Stay active: Chiropractors may recommend aerobic exercise for five to six days every week. Apart from this, walking and moderate physical workout work great with chiropractic care. If you want to manage the stress and pain of your muscles and joints, staying active is the only way out.

Apart from this, the chiropractor will recommend changes in your lifestyle to manage your weight and stress level. Being overweight has negative implications on your lower back. Hence, you will have to work your weight with a healthy diet and exercise. Stress aggravates back pain. Hence, you will have to find ways to relax. Chiropractic care is a proven method to help with depression, anxiety, and pain syndrome.

How often will you have to visit the chiropractor?

Typically, chiropractic treatment lasts for three to four weeks and even eight weeks, depending on the case. The practitioner will develop a treatment plan based on your medical history, the severity of symptoms, and present condition.

After your general course of treatment, you may have to go for post-treatment check-ups to ensure that your spinal cord is functioning optimally.